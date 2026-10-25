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Torgul's avatar
Torgul
1d

Though on the "detaily" side of things for me, though I can follow it. Your statement here "But things are worse than I thought" ... struck me but in a slightly different way.

To the extent that things are called safe but are not ... and do not follow that rule, if one were to parse lived 99 million person years as far as actual results go, similar to what are seeing, it would seem one would find ... "things are worse than we have been told". And indeed.

I wonder if the math plays in that way if examined from the "outside-in" to the door presented in your study. O.o??

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Markker's avatar
Markker
1d

One might deduce from this that they did actually use enough people for the covid injections but omitting to inform participants they were trial subjects. I recall Obama clearly stating this was the biggest trial ever. A trial though, has limited numbers so that only those participating could be harmed, well, that's the reasoning behind them.

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