In this prior post, I made a rough guesstimate about the number of people you need to follow in a vaccine trial in order to make the determination that the vaccine is safer than the underlying disease. But things are worse than I thought. That earlier estimate came from a minimum sample size for a proportion confidence interval.

But when using CDC’s own method (Gamma Method) to compute the boundaries on a confidence interval when working with incidence rates, I discovered that sample sizes need to be much larger in order to justify CDC’s “conclusion” that vaccines are safe. The point of safety analysis is to rule out harm/risk that is in excess of baseline.

If you have enough data to rule out the harm or risk that people experience in the background, then — and only then — can you claim that your product is “safe.” To be clear, “safe” does not mean being free of any-and-all adverse effects, “safe” means not having any “more” adverse effects than what people experience without treatment.

Using the median risk of permanent injury or death of 1 case per million person-years (1 per MPY), it turns out that — in order to call vaccines “safe” — you would have first needed to accumulate 99 million person-years (99 MPY) of follow-up:

[click to enlarge (green = good; orange = bad)]

Cell AR2 is selected and the formula utilized by CDC shows up at the top of the sheet. Using the estimated yearly incidence of multiple sclerosis (MS) of 25 per MPY, then increasing the observed person-years out to 99 million reveals that that is when you finally reach the point where you can exclude (rule out) an increase of over 1 per MPY.

In the green cell, AU34, the 95% upper bound is 26 per MPY — which is exactly +1 per MPY higher than the central estimate of 25 per MPY. If you are following people for an average of 3 years to determine vaccine safety, then you have to follow 33 million of them. If you follow them for 9 years (preferred) then you need 11 million participants.

Any talk of “vaccine safety” which is not backed-up by this much empirical data is merely speculative opinion. People are allowed to have opinions, but health officials should not provide opinions to the public if they are intentionally misrepresenting those opinions as if they are the product of evidence-based reasoning.

If an official claims that a vaccine is safe, then ask them this:

Where are your 99 million person-years of data to back that up?

Reference

[CDC uses the Gamma Method] — https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr70/nvsr70-08-508.pdf

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