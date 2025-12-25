Important Notification: Merry Christmas, everyone!

Nic Hulscher, MPH over at the Focal Points substack recently reported on an analysis of infant death data by vaccination status from records at the Louisiana Department of Health. This post will corroborate the findings using a Bayesian method of analysis. The sole comparison below will be for infants getting 6 different doses vs. none.

[click to enlarge]

There is a 99.8% chance that administering 6 doses of vaccines to infants in the second month harms them. The 99% Bayesian Credible Interval ruled out any potential benefit of administering so many vaccines to infants. The evidence suggests that we have been doing a terrible disservice to our young (i.e., over-vaccination).

The unvaccinated infants got compared to those receiving all 6 doses below (4th row up from the bottom):

To perfectly replicate these exact findings in R, here is the code (run time < 1 minute):