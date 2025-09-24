An announcement relating the risk of autism to prenatal use of acetaminophen (e.g., Tylenol) has caused a stir, with many pundit physicians criticizing it. But a very large study on prenatal exposure to acetaminophen (e.g., Tylenol) was performed on a Danish National Birth Cohort (DNBC), followed from birth for almost 13 years:

The results were summarized in a 2021 review of 6 different cohorts throughout Europe:

Singling-out that largest-ever birth cohort, the central estimate of the odds ratio was 1.28, which is a sizeable increase in risk:

Building two beta distributions and drawing 5 million samples from each of them reveals that, on that study alone, you have a 99.997% probability that prenatal acetaminophen helps to cause autism (blue curve shows probabilities on all autism rates in those with prenatal exposure to acetaminophen; red curve shows the same for the unexposed):

The entire code of the program shows up at left, so that interested parties could replicate this finding in this statistics software program, which is called “R”. The evidence very strongly suggests that prenatal acetaminophen increases the risk of autism, despite what some highly-credentialed doctors may have been claiming lately.

Reference

[2016 DNBC study] — Liew Z, Ritz B, Virk J, Olsen J. Maternal use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and risk of autism spectrum disorders in childhood: A Danish national birth cohort study. Autism Res. 2016 Sep;9(9):951-8. doi: 10.1002/aur.1591. Epub 2015 Dec 21. PMID: 26688372. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26688372/

[the 6 European Cohorts Study] — Alemany S, Avella-García C, Liew Z, García-Esteban R, Inoue K, Cadman T, López-Vicente M, González L, Riaño Galán I, Andiarena A, Casas M, Margetaki K, Strandberg-Larsen K, Lawlor DA, El Marroun H, Tiemeier H, Iñiguez C, Tardón A, Santa-Marina L, Júlvez J, Porta D, Chatzi L, Sunyer J. Prenatal and postnatal exposure to acetaminophen in relation to autism spectrum and attention-deficit and hyperactivity symptoms in childhood: Meta-analysis in six European population-based cohorts. Eur J Epidemiol. 2021 Oct;36(10):993-1004. doi: 10.1007/s10654-021-00754-4. Epub 2021 May 28. PMID: 34046850; PMCID: PMC8542535. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8542535/