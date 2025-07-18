In this prior post, it was discovered that the federal government is over-reaching by more than 100% (it is more than twice as big as it should be). Reason Magazine online has come out with a fancy debt calculator that lets you cut federal government services, either across-the-board (as was done here), or individually (itemized cuts):

Notice at bottom-left how the spending by the federal government (as % of GDP) has been restored to that level of spending historically needed while suffering through the worst-imaginable domestic crisis (The Great Depression of the 1930’s). If 9.9% of GDP is enough federal spending to get you through the worst-ever crisis, it is enough overall.

But knowing the right answer and achieving it in practice are two different things. Yes, it is true, capitalism — as indicated by federal spending below 10% of GDP — is superior, both morally and existentially, to any and all alternative social systems. Based on individual rights, it leads to the most growth and the most social cohesion.

It simultaneously makes us both rich and friendly (increases both wealth and love). And who among us would not actually want to have an abundance of wealth and love in our lives?

But special interest groups have gained a large foothold in the USA, making such a restoration of what it is that was truly great about America lose practical feasibility. Due to a progressive movement since T. Roosevelt, psychopathic, rent-seeking opportunists — or “PROs” — have gained somewhat of an upper hand in the USA.

U.S. institutions have become infiltrated with people who do not understand the moral and existential superiority of capitalism. This means we have hard times ahead.

Reference

[Reason’s debt calculator] — https://debtor-nation.reason.org/budget-calculator