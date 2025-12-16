The United States of America was created in order to guarantee that there would not be a future concentration of federal power in Washington, D.C., because the founders knew all about the history of what happens when you centralize power and spending. Here is James Madison, writing Federalist No. 45 on the issue of concentration:

When referring to how much bigger and more powerful the state governments would be (compared to the tiny federal government), Madison’s use of the phrase “beyond all proportion” is given an actual number as you read on:

In the instance of tax collection, Madison is saying that 13 states will already be at least 30x more in number and power and influence from state government officials, compared to the number and power and influence of federal government officials. And that was back when there were only 13 states, not 50 of them.

The promise of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights is that the United States of America would never over-centralize power in the federal government, and that our nation would remain decentralized by so much that market forces would always be able to work in order to grow or enlarge the pockets of peace and prosperity.

Writing in the middle third of the twentieth century, Ayn Rand foretold how things would eventually get after allowing the intervention of the U.S. government to grow beyond constitutional limits to become what she called a “mixed economy” but what we can now call by the name of “state corporatism” (cronyism):

By being ruled by “pressure groups” instead of by the U.S. Constitution, then “an amoral, institutionalized civil war of special interests and lobbies” is created. This is the inevitable consequence of power concentration. It is the thing which the founders wrote the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights in order to prevent.

In later stages, Ayn Rand warned that the USA will devolve into “a chaos of robber gangs” who end up “looting—and draining—the productive elements of the country.” This is relevant to current news stories related to unchecked migration and extension of social benefits to groups of people who do not respect our nation and our laws:

To prevent a continued degeneration of our country into “a chaos of robber gangs” then it will be important to restore the original intent of the U.S. Constitution: “State Governments big, Federal Government small.” That intent had been the governing principle in the USA prior to the Great Depression of the 1930’s:

As you can see at left, the percentage of GDP spent by state governments was just over 5% of GDP, and the spending of the federal government was about 3% of GDP. That situation in 1929 does not violate the original intent of the U.S. Constitution. But by 1940, all bets were off, as the federal government began exceeding constitutionality.

When stacking the two together, the share of GDP allocated by the sum total of government is shown to have grown grossly beyond the original intent of the U.S. Constitution:

You cannot have continued economic progress when the government is allocating over 35% of all of the GDP. With that much centralization of power and spending and planning (i.e., with state corporatism), then all you will get is “public-private partnership” patronage schemes where one firm siphons away the wealth of others.

When you break so far away from constitutional limits and create this state corporatism, then CEO pay begins to grow beyond the level that a free market could bear — because you get to the top by getting into bed with government, not by merit:

As you can see, ever since the “War on Terror” began in 2001 — and the U.S. government began demanding that CEOs from various corporations begin to work with the federal government against their fellow man, such as by divulging all cell phone communications — then CEOs began to be paid “supra-market” salaries.

These astronomically-high salaries “keep them loyal” to the government over their own customers, and a “good-ole-boy” network is set up to keep them in charge. A telling example would be the CEO of Palantir, a company which has made secret deals with the U.S. government involving the domestic surveillance of U.S. citizens:

To restore the freedom of the past, we need to return to the principles of the past. Those principles are what it is that made America the greatest nation on Earth.

