In this prior report, Moderna lot # 026 A 21 A was compared to the average of 5 flu seasons of flu shots in terms of fatal adverse event reports (fatal AERs), due to this Moderna lot having a relative young average age of death associated with the fatal AERs. But there was an individual flu season with older deaths than Moderna:

In adult recipients of flu shots in the season of 2015/16, the average age at death was 77.3 years. To find the average age at death when the final age bracket is open-ended — using “80+ years” — you first find the average age of everyone 80 and up. That average works out to be 85.6 years, so that setting the top age band to 80-91 works out.

The midpoint between 80 and 91 is 85.5 years, matching well with the true average age of all people who are age 80 or more. Here is the age distribution for the Moderna lot:

When getting the age estimate from the above, there were 2 extra deaths in age band 65-79 and 2 extra in age 80+ (noted below). And here is side-by-side computation of the average age at death, with the top age deliberately set to “91” so that the top age group matches the true average age of everyone of age 80 or more:

Now that we’ve established that the fatal AERs for Moderna were, on average, younger, we’ve removed the counter-point that the reason that Moderna deaths had been higher was because COVID shots were given to older people, who themselves had had a higher chance to die in the first place.

In other words, if your product makes people die younger, then it is worse.

The fatal AER reporting rate per million adult doses for flu season 2015/16 was 0.16 fatal AERs per million doses of flu shots. But the fatal AER reporting rate per million for this Moderna lot was 75.8 fatal AERs per million doses of Moderna shots — more than 450 times higher than the reporting rate for flu shots.

Because the average age at death for this flu season was older than that for this Moderna lot, this is perhaps the strongest evidence available on the disparity in risk associated with COVID shots when compared to the risk associated with flu shots. Not only was the reporting rate for death over 450x, it was, on average, younger deaths.

Reference

[ICAN page with a link to the 17Mb PDF file showing Moderna lot sizes] — https://icandecide.org/article/exclusive-moderna-lot-and-dose-data-release/

[age distribution of those receiving flu shots in 2010-2020] — https://www.cdc.gov/fluvaxview/coverage-by-season/vaccination-2019-2020.html

[average age of 80+ is 85.6 years] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/population-by-five-year-age-group

[MedAlerts VAERS searching tool] — MedAlerts. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php