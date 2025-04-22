In this prior report, I made a promise to readers that I would look and look and look, until I found a death from measles in England & Wales. In this update, I have to report that I have not yet been able to keep my promise — but it is not for a lack of trying. I tripled the number of measles cases I was looking at, but failed to find a death yet:

We are now up to 512,551 measles cases in England & Wales before the measles vaccine became available there — and not yet one single death. Because outfits like WHO and others make claims that from 1-to-3 deaths occur per thousand cases of measles, it is imperative that I find at least one measles death in England & Wales.

NOTE: I looked for two extra weeks past the cases in order to find any deaths.

This is so that I have something to go on, in order to show the discrepancy between what the outfits like WHO say, and the historic reality-on-the-ground. I still hold true to my original promise though. I will find a single official measles death in England & Wales prior to the measles vaccine, I just have not been able to find one yet.

Using the Rule-of-Three mentioned in the prior report — where you go ahead and assume 3 events (i.e., 3 deaths) under situations with zero events in them — then the upper bound of case fatality of measles using the 512,551 cases above is:

1 measles death per 171,000 measles cases

Here is one of the weekly reports which shows 24,000 measles cases in England and Wales and zero measles deaths in England & Wales:

[click image to enlarge]

