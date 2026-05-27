After 4 years at Substack, my viewership has grown by 400%. Back in March 2022, just 4 persons per day (129 per month) viewed my Substack:

But now my viewership is 5x larger, as I am up to 20 persons per day (613 per month):

The undulations in my popularity are anomalous, but they might be explained if there were some “reactive shadow-banning” going on in the background, making it so that my reach never stays extended beyond a pre-chosen threshold.