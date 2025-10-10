NOTE: Related reports are found here (eggs) and here (animal protein).

Part of the Great Reset involves stopping people from being able to consume animal proteins such as eggs, in order to force people to consume “laboratory-derived” proteins, or maybe just some insect protein (e.g., “Make them eat zee bugs!”). A dozen large eggs contain about 76 grams of high-quality protein:

And back in 1988, when earning the median of personal income, if you spent it all on eggs, then you could afford to buy 1.2 million grams of protein per year:

But that was no longer true in 2022, 2023, and 2024 — when median personal income was not high enough for someone to afford the protein that they could buy way back in 1988. A motto in fighting those behind the Great Reset could be for us to take steps to:

“Keep Food Affordable!”

Make no mistake, the bad guys have been and will be taking steps to make food less affordable, so that they can then sell us on their laboratory-derived products, or their products based on eating bugs (insects). The best-ever way which has been discovered to keep prices down is to keep markets free from government intervention.

Conversely, the sure-fire way to get prices to rise is to increase government intervention. Thoughtful consideration must be made to existing legislation, because half-measures can prove more dangerous and damaging, taking a government thumb off of one side of the scale while leaving the one on the other side of the scale.

Example:

A naive “fix” would be a tax-credit to small farmers in a vein effort to increase competition. Such a move would be a half-measure, allowing for higher tax rates that further put Big Business out of reach for all newcomers, and permanently enshrining the existing Big Business farmers at the top of the echelon, without competition.

Throwing scraps down from the table, such as offering a “perk” to small farmers, is not a “fix” — it is a “band-aid” that temporarily distracts people from the permanent solution of getting the government all of the way out of business affairs. The only time that government should ever tell any business what to do is in a courtroom.

Only after first being sued should a business ever “have to answer to” a government.

