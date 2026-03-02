Giving the timing, a reader may assume that I am about to talk about military engagements in Iran, where it might be assumed that a broad peace was broken — between the USA and Iran, and perhaps China, and perhaps others — in order for a war to break out. But were we in a state of peace prior to the kinetic actions in Iran?

When Obama was in office, he spoke with eerie confidence about how Texas was going to turn from being a red state into being a blue one. It was the type of confidence only ever seen when one knows that “the fix was in.” If you know the game is rigged against conservative Americans, then you can afford to be so confident.

What made Obama so sure that he could “greatly” replace conservative Americans? Once ObamaCare — a socialized medicine program giving the government more control over healthcare — rolled out in 2013 (green line below), something started happening to “military-aged” and “career-entry-age” young adults in the USA:

Age 25-29

*Sweden added to highlight effects of COVID measures taken in the US but not Sweden

Age 30-34

Age 35-39

Along with other work by Amanda Bartolotta over at World Net Daily — showing that foreign workers have been getting preferentially hired over unemployed Americans — these disturbing death trends reveal that there has been a coordinated attack on the young adults in America, adults who might serve in the military or in US corporations.

Research published in 2022 reveals that the gap in overall mortality rate between progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans has grown four-fold recently:

This is what a Great Replacement Theory would look like if it is truly happening: Adverse interests would target the cream-of-the-crop, taking both their lives, and their jobs. The evidence suggests that we were already a nation at war before kinetic action was taken against Iran. We did not move from a “peace” and then into a “war.”

Nothing is peaceful about what has been happening to Americans ever since 2013.

Reference

[conservatives in the USA have been increasingly dying more than progressives] — https://www.bmj.com/content/bmj/377/bmj-2021-069308.full.pdf