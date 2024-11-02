After the fall of Rome by the middle 400’s AD, there were 500 years of darkness. It wasn’t physically dark or anything, but there was little to no advancement of humanity on any of the usual fronts: architecture, art, science, philosophy, politics, science. By corrupting their own republic, the politicians of Rome took the light out of the world.

It didn’t come back for centuries.

After the first week of October this year, the web archiving service known colloquially as the Wayback Machine [ https://archive.org/about/ ] was attacked and the formerly-available log of the history of the internet from that point forward is no longer available. This has been recently reported on by Dr. Meryl Nass here.

Internet history has now “gone dark.”

Which brings to mind a funny thing that happened earlier today when I was watching PragerU videos, and the commentator showed this:

Notice that information ribbon at the bottom? Some people might see that ribbon and decide that they do not need to vote for president (because one of the presidential candidates has apparently already “won”). It now makes perfect sense why you would want to dismantle the ability to archive the web in the month before an election: