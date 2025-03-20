People who complain about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have to be brought to terms with the unsustainable path we are on, after centralizing too many services and concentrating too much power and spending in the government. Here is the yearly budget surplus or deficit:

As you can see, things started getting worrisome after 1971, but worked out pretty well up to the turn of the new millennium. Things have gotten progressively worse each year since then.

When zooming in on just the current millennium, you can tell that — due to too much centralization — we add an extra trillion dollars in yearly deficits each decade:

There is a marginal productivity on the issuance of new debt, and it is dropping fast. At some point, you reach a black-hole situation where there is zero productivity on the new issuance of debt — where new borrowing brings zero productivity gains — and then things get ugly. We’re almost there, but maybe DOGE can save us.

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Net Government Saving [TGDEF], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TGDEF