According to DecisionDesk HQ, Republicans are going to lose both of the houses of Congress (House + Senate):

The Democrats have promised to use the power of the government to vengefully go after people associated with the Trump administration, rather than trying to adjust public policy in order to make it so that it is easier for U.S. citizens to live their lives — for example, by restoring capitalism in the USA through deregulation and other efforts.

There were 4 broad mandates in the 2024 election:

secure the border/deport the illegal immigrants revive the economy/lower the cost of living take a more “America First” stance on foreign policy (no forever wars) dismantle the Deep State, even if it causes a lot of pain for beneficiaries

The job performance on these 4 mandates, from the perspective of a critic, is approximately a C+. Many, many good things have been done, but many, many good things have been left undone or have been sidelined. Too many government cronies still exercise too much power over policy in the USA. It makes people disenchanted.

If Democrats gain control of both houses of Congress, then let’s see if they address the debt bomb which we face in the USA. Holding debt is not so bad if you have productive power and are making a lot of valuable things — because those valuable things can become sold in order to pay debt down.

To obtain the value of the productive work done in the USA, we can look at the sum total of all of the wages paid in production, versus the debt load hanging over our heads:

Using the total of all wages paid for the production of valuable things, the current debt level is over 13x the annual salary of all workers employed in making valuable things (and that salary is a valuation of those things made). It used to be the case that the debt was under 5x the value of all produced things.

Another way to measure the debt leverage which hangs over our heads is by using the sum total of all wages paid in the private sector — i.e., for all goods and for all services:

Notice how, from the late 1940s up until 1981, there was no relative rise in debt when debt is viewed as a ratio to the valuation of all work that is performed by private sector workers (the ratio remained below 3.5 for over 3 decades). This indicates that, while some debt is good, a rising debt is not required for a rising prosperity.

But the burning question is:

Will the Democrats, controlling both houses of Congress, address it?

Or will they spend all of their time and energy going after their “opponents?”