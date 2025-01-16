As reported by Vigilant News, Senator Adam Schiff grilled Pam Bondi at the confirmation hearing for her nomination as U.S. Attorney General. In a heated exchange, these words came out of his mouth:

SCHIFF: “Was there massive fraud affecting the result of the 2020 election? Yes or no?”

BONDI: “Senator, I’m glad you asked that question. If you’ll let me answer what I saw in Pennsylvania—”

SCHIFF: “No, I asked a simple question about massive fraud. I can only tell you what I saw. I know you want to answer a different question, but my question is, can you tell us whether there was massive fraud affecting the results of the 2020 election? Yes or no? Was there or was there?”

BONDI: “Let me tell you what I saw when I went—”

SCHIFF: “That’s not my question. So you can’t answer that question. You can’t speak that even easy truth to us, let alone to the president. So let me ask you a different question.”

Sen. Schiff claims that knowing about variation and irregularity in the results of the 176,933 voting precincts is an “easy truth.” Really? Knowing what went on in 180,000 places is “easy?” C’mon, man. Get serious.

Actually, get sincere.

The air was thick with insincerity during Sen. Schiff’s exchange with Pam Bondi. He does not want to hear about the actual evidence of irregularity (showing that he doesn’t actually care about evidence of voter fraud), but only wants to try to catch Pam Bondi in a game of gotcha.’

He is like a chef who wants the meal without addressing the ingredients — without addressing them at all.

While he claims that it is an easy thing to know — i.e., whether an election had enough fraud to affect the result — if, by chance, Pam Bondi had went along with him and then said that there was enough fraud to affect the result, then he’d say she can’t know that. Notice the contradiction in his thoughts?

If you say there is not enough fraud to affect the result, then that is easy to know.

If you say there is enough fraud to affect the result, then that is not easy to know.

Because Pam Bondi mentioned Pennsylvania, let’s review time-stamped vote totals:

Five minutes after 8:25pm, Trump (the orange bars) surges. Then, for some reason, gains for Trump slow while gains for Biden rise, resulting in a 9:10pm vote share that had Biden improving his position — even though it had been Trump who was surging. It is as if Trump votes were being siphoned off and turned over to Biden.

Five minutes later, Trump lost 100,000 votes, while Biden gained. But how do you lose votes during an election? Can people flood you with “negative votes” — i.e., special votes that take away from the vote count for you? No. They cannot do that. Can people turn in votes that they get to cancel on at a later time? No.

A vote that has been cast is a vote which has been cast — it is “final.”

Did a polling place “accidentally” add on 3 extra zeroes to the vote totals that they called in? No. No one made the mistake of reporting a known precinct vote count of “100” as if it had been a precinct vote count of “100,000.” People who live in tiny precincts like that don’t accidentally overcount their votes by that much.

They might be off by 5% or 10% when they call it in, but they won’t be off by 1,000-fold.

This still leaves open the possibility of some kind of a huge precinct with a shocking 200,000 votes for Trump, but accidentally calling it in as 300,000 — so that 100,000 must then be taken away later, as a correction. But how many polling places are really that large?

While some minor corrections could be expected, downswings in vote totals should not be large — i.e., they should not be “6-digit” downswings. That large of a downswing indicates a massive voting irregularity. At the right side of the graph, you see Trump surging past Biden. That’s when the vote count was suspended.

And considering how the vote count was suspended in several key places at roughly the same time, that is another massive election irregularity. The evidence suggests that there was enough fraud to affect the result, leading to Biden doing better than Obama — indeed, better than any Democrat presidential candidate in all of U.S. history.

Just watch Biden’s Farewell Address and ask yourself: Is this the greatest Democrat president of all time?