The Cambridge Dictionary defines capitalism as (accentuation added):

“an economic and political system in which property, business, and industry are controlled by private owners rather than by the state, with the purpose of making a profit”

State control over economic activity has become commonplace around the world, either because of control freaks infiltrating governments or because of rent-seeking looters finding a way to game the system with decisions that funnel through the government first — trusting that their “man-on-the-inside” will enrich them.

When countries in Asia decided that they would pervert capitalism into an illegitimate knock-off — “corporativism” — it appeared to work for a while, but that short-lived success with “government-controlled capitalism” ended in the 1990s:

Note the deadly trifecta of government intervention which brought down the Asian economies: “permissions, subsidies and guarantees.”

The highlighted part shows that, when people are allowed to exercise their individual rights without having to wait for any permission from their government, then dynamism — and the really good things which come from such dynamism — follows. The reason that dynamic economies are always better was discovered by Hayek:

But instead of learning from the 1990s failures of Asian economies, countries like the UK have doubled-down on state interventionism:

According to this analysis by The Heritage Foundation, the UK is not even a free country anymore, but is only “moderately free.” When looking back for 30 years, there was only one single year (2006) when the UK had enough economic freedom to qualify as a being representative of a “free nation”:

Notice the extreme worsening from 2020 going forward. People looking at the overall economic freedom score may say:

“But the UK is not so bad! They score at 70 or better out of 100! That’s a good score, and it beats the world average score!”

But if you watch what happens to productivity when governments use intervention, then you will discover that even freedom scores of 70 or higher are “not enough”:

At less than a quarter-percent growth in productivity in 2016, the UK economy has become inefficient. Notice the downward trend beginning just prior to the 1970s. This is similar to what was seen in the USA, but the experience in the UK shows us what will happen to us if we continue to have government intervention into our economy.

An alternate path forward would be to restore capitalism in the USA, like we had in the late 1800’s. Critics and detractors who cite labor conditions back then do not account for the improving trend, but they force you to look at a snapshot, without a perspective around it (e.g., child labor was dropping, even before it was made illegal).

Capitalism was on the verge of doing away with poor labor conditions, but government bureaucrats created labor laws in order to take the credit. This is exactly the same phenomenon regarding infectious disease and vaccines: the diseases were becoming either more scarce or more safe prior to any vaccination campaign:

But government bureaucrats and health officials try to take the credit.

While there is little hope for the UK now, let’s not follow the UK into the dustbin of history. Let’s hope that Trump can succeed where Reagan failed: dismantle the deep state actors who are conspiring with, or are controlled by, crony private interests who have been gutting-out America’s middle class for decades now.

Reference

