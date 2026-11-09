NOTE: A prior post on this topic is here.

When finding a definition for something, you can frame it by what is necessary or by what is sufficient. By example, when a cop pulls over a drunk driver, a breath test and/or a mental/physical impairment test is used to determine if drunk driving occurred. A positive breath test (alcohol concentration over 0.8%) suffices.

When determining if turbo cancer exists in a patient, it is sufficient if it is a late-stage cancer in a young person — because that “twin condition” of the person being young, but the cancer having already progressed to a late stage, signifies acceleration. When researchers split the trends in yearly advanced cancers in the young, findings were dire:

Young Men

In men under age 50, the incidence of late-stage colon cancer has recently been rising by 3.28% per year — indicating “turbo cancer.” In women under age 50, even late-stage breast cancer (top highlights) has been rising, along with late-stage colon cancer (bottom highlights):

Young Women

For women under age 50, late-stage colon cancer has been rising by 2.83% per year. The yearly evolution was not available from this report, only stretches of time such as from 2001-2011 and 2011-2023. The researchers used “joinpoint” analysis which automatically breaks a trend apart into pieces trending up, or pieces trending down.

Had the researchers limited themselves to just looking at the years from 2019-2023, then I suspect that they would have found even faster growth of early-onset/late-stage (“turbo”) cancer. The evidence suggests that a recent environmental insult to the human body has become widespread in America. It likely involves the COVID shots.

Reference

[trend to 2023 in late-stage cancer by age band] — https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/18/19/3149