As recently reported by Dr. Meryl Nass, RFK Jr. got a website set up so as to help air the dirty laundry of the HHS. I checked the misinformed “horse tweet” on ivermectin, and internal FDA emails show that Janet Woodcock gloated about it:

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The evidence suggests that FDA engaged in misinformed propaganda, and then gloated about it. Milton Friedman once said that, of all of the government agencies, the FDA causes the most death and destruction. These internal FDA emails show why.

Reference

[internal email chain regarding FDA’s misinformed “horse tweet”] — https://transparency.hhs.gov/doc/13a9cb48f34f