NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

As the prior report showed, Anthony Fauci privately thought that COVID was like bad flu — rather than being something which is 10x worse than flu (as he publicly stated on 11 Mar 2020). Let’s revisit the 2020 deaths once more, looking back with the perspective that COVID was never over twice as deadly as influenza (orange added):

Hospital Mortality

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Generic flu seasons come with a hospital mortality rate of approximately 7.5% of in-patients, but in April 2020, over 18% of hospital patients were dying. This indicates “medical malpractice” rather than true disease lethality because — as Fauci admitted privately — COVID wasn’t much worse than flu.

A very bad flu season with regard to hospitality mortality rate was 2014/2015:

[click to enlarge]

Cell I7 shows that 8.7% of influenza in-patients died in the 2014/2015 flu season. A meta-analysis put the COVID hospital death rate at 11.5%:

But if that is so, then what did we do in order to make it so that over 18% of COVID patients died in the hospital in April 2020? If the disease was not virulent enough to lead to an 18% hospital death rate, then what explains it? The answer is that doctors in April 2020 were administering bad protocols, often those approved by Tony Fauci.

When doctors implement bad protocols, then you can obtain a really high death rate in the ICU:

But that’s when doctors listen to people like Tony Fauci, and treat patients conventionally. But what about unconventional treatments such as ivermectin? What if doctors had stopped listening to people like Tony Fauci and instead started listening to common sense? IMA President Dr. Varon did that, and look what happened:

The “Varon protocol” included ivermectin, but the “Fauci protocol” — followed mostly in the USA in 2020 — only included dangerous things like remdesivir and invasive mechanical ventilation:

The evidence suggests that, if your doctor had listened to government recommendations during COVID, then you were 10x as likely to die. COVID was not virulent enough to cause such high death, but “bad medicine” — like that advised by Tony Fauci — was lethal enough to create such high death rates.

Reference

[USA COVID hospital death rates began at over 18%] — https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/covid19/nhcs/hospital-mortality-by-week.htm

[true COVID hospital death rates were under 12%] — Macedo A, Gonçalves N, Febra C. COVID-19 fatality rates in hospitalized patients: systematic review and meta-analysis. Ann Epidemiol. 2021 May;57:14-21. doi: 10.1016/j.annepidem.2021.02.012. Epub 2021 Mar 2. PMID: 33662494; PMCID: PMC7920817.

[flu hospital death rates can be up to 8.7%, like in 2014/2015] — https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/index.html

[USA ICU death rates were 44%] — https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/study-vaccines-44-covid-19-patients-icu-died

[Dr. Varon saved over 95% of people (less than 5% died in ICU)] —