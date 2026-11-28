As Sayer Ji recently reported on, officials inside of the U.S. government were accomplishing censorship-by-proxy by secretly working with the tech firms in order to silence U.S. citizens who expressed grave concerns about the autocratic/authoritarian nature of things like mandated COVID protocols.

Many U.S. citizens were effectively silenced during this (indirect) censorship campaign waged by the U.S. government. Some may say that they needed to take down false information because lives were at stake, but even that line of reasoning falls flat on its face — because they didn’t care if it was true, only if it pushed back:

After the two bullet points, you can read how it was that they did not care if the criticism was true of the U.S. government, only that it ran counter to the narratives that they were attempting to push upon the American people. The highlighted part shows how they defunded those advancing unapproved narratives.

Approved narratives were ‘only a vaccine can save us’ and ‘nobody should question the integrity of the 2020 election’ and ‘everyone should wait at home with COVID until they are blue in the face, and only then come to the hospital, because the hospitals are so overwhelmed with people.’ But these narratives they were pushing were false.

Those false narratives, pushed by the U.S. government, ended up enriching some people at the expense of others — which was very likely the point of it all (spread lies to enrich your cronies and to empower yourselves).

Reference

[the dirty laundry of the U.S. government censoring people] — https://www.usaid.gov/