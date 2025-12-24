The U.S. Military received somewhere around 8.9 million doses of COVID shots:

But there were 90 fatal adverse event reports with onset by Day 150 post-dose:

Disturbingly, over half of the 90 reports cited onset by Day 4 — potentially indicating that, within 96 hours of injection, these 48 military members were dead. The reporting rate of fatality would be approximately 10.1 deaths per million doses, which is higher than what is typical for vaccines in general (1.1 deaths per million doses is typical).

Guillain-Barre’ Syndrome

Guillain-Barre` Syndrome (GBS) is a potentially-fatal neurological condition and, back in 1976, the swine flu vaccine was pulled (after 40 million doses) once it was revealed that it doubled the baseline risk of GBS from approximately 10 annual GBS cases per million (or 1 per 100,000) to 20 annual GBS cases per million (or 2 per 100,000):

[click to enlarge]

Some people may scoff at pulling a vaccine off the market for such a “low” level of excess harm (for only causing 10 extra cases per million; which is double the baseline rate), but the CDC director — realizing that GBS is potentially fatal, had this to say:

“when lives are at stake, it is better to err on the side of overreaction than underreaction.”

This broad perspective on how agencies should be responding to safety signals when they find them was entirely lost during the COVID fiasco, and evidence comes from the military where it was discovered that experimental COVID shots also doubled the baseline rate of GBS (though no new stories came out about it this time around):

This highlighted column is for Pfizer, and even when using the time window from Day 43 to Day 365 as the baseline, the first 42 days show a risk doubling. The evidence suggests that, contrary to 1976, the agencies this time “dropped the ball” and were no longer looking out for the health of military service members.

