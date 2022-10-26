When doing cost-effectiveness analysis, many assumptions are made, but you try to get close to the reality on the ground.

Even professional cost-effective studies often contain unfounded assumptions, such as Table A1 from [ PMC7832653 ], where the predicted COVID mortality probability of a healthy person in their late 60's (0.12%) was only 3 times higher than that of a healthy 9 year-old (0.04%).

But it’s scientifically-unfounded to use a model that sets child COVID mortality at one-third of that of the elderly — even if it is the “youngest” bracket of the elderly.

Six key assumptions made in the analysis below are as follows:

Pfizer will try to set their price to $130 within a year or two the pre-vaccination IFRs yield a conservative estimate of true IFRs now it takes over 330,000 COVID infections to kill one child forthcoming annual spread is estimated with a 25% annual attack rate the best average 6-month “vaccine” protection from COVID death will be 40% a cost-effective intervention saves a life-year for less than $70,000

The first assumption is pessimistic but one cannot be blamed for being pessimistic in the times we are in. The second assumption is solid: no IFRs now are as high as the pre-vaccine era. The third assumption follows from the second: At most 3 in every million child infections will lead to death.

The fourth assumption is justifiable by way of naturally-acquired immunity. Though Omicron spreads faster than previous variants, the pool of those susceptible has fallen.

The fifth assumption comes directly from a CDC presentation showing waning protection against severe COVID outcomes such as hospitalization (and death):

The final assumption comes from valuation research, showing how it is that people are willing to pay twice their income for each gained life-year from interventions.

The Excel spreadsheet below shows that, with the assumptions above, it costs almost $900 million to prevent one COVID death in children. The child life-expectancy required to make that intervention cost-effective is more than 12,000 years of remaining life.

And, due to how long of a remaining life is required for cost-effectiveness to exist, COVID shots are not cost-effective for those under the age of 55 (for 70% of the USA):

[click on image above to enlarge it]

