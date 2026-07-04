Patrick Wood put out a video for Independence Day talking about how there are many people who have turned against A.I. The IBM CEO has previously said that he does not think that A.I. data centers can turn a profit, because of how much capital expenditure (CapEx) that you need in order to achieve the compute power desired.

It is so much CapEx, that the interest on it, alone, is in the hundreds of billions of dollars per year — and companies do not turn hundreds of billions of dollars per year (which would be needed to pay off the loans). He performed “napkin math” on it. World power commitment is 100 gigaWatts, requiring $8 trillion in CapEx.

Paying down an $8 trillion loan at 10% a year means $800 billion in yearly interest.

According to the Bank for International Settlements (the “central bank” for “central banks”) the top-5 of those firms known as hyperscalers (because governments have allowed them to grow beyond all competition, and possibly intentionally) are set to spend $1 trillion amongst themselves:

When you spend a lot on something new, it is because you expect it to be fruitful, but A.I. spending (black line in graph at the right) outpaces historic boons such as canals and railroads:

But there were more reasons to believe that railroads would be fruitful than there is to believe that A.I. will deliver, rather than to disappoint. In the center graph, if firms commit $4.5 trillion in CapEx but A.I. disappoints, then you wind up with a $3 trillion net loss. If it happens, do governments plan on a $3 trillion bail-out?

A Mad-Max scene set 15 years from now, with dilapidated, empty data centers having weeds growing through their windows — and with wild animals using them for shelter — is one of the possible outcomes of building out literally thousands of these massive places, even before you know if they are going to be economically feasible.

The more likely reason for the surge in A.I. data center expansion is to create a digital control grid where people can be tracked using digital ID, evaluated based on social credit scores that follow them everywhere, and neutralized or eliminated by unmanned drones or robots — if they become “too critical” of the government.

But that is just the most-likely reason for the data centers, and not the only feasible reason for them. Only time will tell what they ultimately get used for. Whatever the reason is, the following chart indicates that the reason is urgent (to “someone”), even if no one will go on the record to explain why thousands of centers are needed soon:

Reference

[BIS report on the possible “boondoggle” nature of A.I.] — https://www.bis.org/publ/arpdf/ar2026e.pdf

[skyrocketing spending on information processing computers and peripherals] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Private fixed investment: Nonresidential: Information processing equipment and software: Computers and peripheral equipment [B935RC1Q027SBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/B935RC1Q027SBEA