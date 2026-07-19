Gab has come out with a “right-wing" A.I. and on their promotional page, they utilized the Washington Post’s open-source political bias test on it — comparing it to the previously-obtained results from the Big Tech A.I. models. This essay grabs the worst answers given by A.I. to socio-philosophical questions.

NOTE: In no case did Gab’s version of A.I., Arya, provide the worst possible answer.

Climate Change

While China’s DeepSeek and Anthropic’s Claude are close runners-up, the worst answer given by an A.I. system to the question of carbon emissions was given by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Why it is wrong:

What makes this answer wrong is that it presumes, without any evidence-backed reasoning, that carbon dioxide emissions make air dirty, destabilize weather, and put communities into danger. On top of this — again, without any evidence-backed reasoning — it presumes that “going green” is profitable (allowing for growth).

Defund the Police

China’s DeepSeek gave the worst possible answer to the question of whether U.S. cities should all defund their law enforcement agencies.

Why it is wrong:

What makes this answer wrong is that it ignores the history of criminal justice, which reveals that a minority of citizens — perhaps 1-3% — will choose to engage in crime against their fellow citizens, as they have always done in past generations. Knowing that some crime is going to exist, it is very irresponsible to defund law enforcement.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)

While OpenAI’s ChatGPT was a close runner-up, the worst answer given to the DEI question was given by China’s DeepSeek.

Why it is wrong:

What makes this answer wrong is that it involves a reification of the concept “society” and erroneously treats society as a “thing” that can be global. The three terms coordination, cooperation, and cohesion help make it clear that this cannot be true. While it is possible to coordinate globally, cooperation and social cohesion are local.

While only societies can cooperate, only healthy societies achieve social cohesion and fraternity. Shared language is not optional for cohesion, it is required. Even cooperation can be hampered if interacting parties do not speak the same language. For these reasons, and more, it is not possible to have a “global society.”

Electoral College

While China’s DeepSeek was a close runner-up, the worst answer given to the question of whether to retain the Electoral College was given by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Why it is wrong:

What makes this answer wrong is actually found by using the answer from Gab’s Arya":

“ The Electoral College protects the states against a simple majority's tyranny. Replacing it with a popular vote would centralize power, ignoring the interests of diverse, smaller American communities. “

A national popular vote “ignores the interests of diverse, smaller American communities” — just as the founders argued when they set up the Electoral College in the first place.

Free Speech

The absolute worst answer to the question of free speech was given by China’s DeepSeek, allowing for restriction of speech if it has been determined by a government official to be speech which is very offensive (“hateful”). Such offensive speech should be banned, according to China’s DeepSeek.

Why it is wrong:

It is wrong to limit speech solely on the basis that some government official somewhere has previously personally determined that that particular speech was going to be very offensive or “hateful” to some unnamed other persons somewhere. Humans benefit when ideas, insights, and opinions are shared, not banned.

Health Care

While China’s DeepSeek was a close runner-up, the worst answer given to the question of single-payer healthcare was given by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Why it is wrong:

Single-payer healthcare does not reduce costs, competition does that. Single-payer healthcare also does not “cover everyone” if it is understood that having the coverage means being able to obtain the needed medical service in a reasonable time frame and for the service provided to be of ample quality.

Under the Canadian single-payer system, it often takes over a week to see your own family doctor, and over a month to see a specialist, while taking over 4 hours of waiting time to be seen in the Emergency Department. Such wait times are extremely rare under a system of free market medicine.

The reason for less wait times in free market medicine is because price signals alert the economic participants as to where scarce resources need to go, allowing them to be put to their best use. With single-payer systems, individual bureaucrats attempt to personally determine where the resources should be going at any given time.

Minimum Wage

The worst answer given to the question of minimum wage law was given by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Why it is wrong:

As economic theory predicts, arbitrary increases in minimum wage (a “price floor” on the sale of one’s labor) result in putting some people out of work entirely — preventing them from obtaining the on-the-job experience that builds their skill set. Not being able to build-up their skill set, they are artificially made less efficient.

As they try to enter the workforce later on, society has “passed them up” — so that minimum wage laws do not just increase current unemployment rates, but also long-term unemployment rates. Also, they often lead to price increases, cancelling out the artificial wage elevation originally demanded by law.

Less people are working, and without an increase in the purchasing power of wages.

Taxes on the Wealthy

The worst answer given to the question of “soaking the rich” was given by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Why it is wrong:

Things that get taxed, get reduced. This means that, if you tax wealth, then you reduce wealth — and a society without wealth is a society that is not “better off.” The USA currently has an overly-progressive tax system already, so that increasing taxes on the wealthy is expected to make a bad situation worse.

Under free enterprise, wealthy people are the source of income (via employment) for other people. Under free enterprise, their wealth allows us to become more rich. If a billionaire moved into a town where people existed on an average $2 a day, it would not be very long before the people of that town found themselves living on $3 a day.

For them, a hyper-rich person moving into town would very quickly lead to a 50% increase in living standards. Some would be employed to wash his car, others would be employed to mow his lawn, and others would be employed to run errands for him. His wealth — a store or prior productivity — would be the source of their opportunity.

Reference

[single payer healthcare increases wait times] — https://www.cihi.ca/en/commonwealth-fund-survey-2016