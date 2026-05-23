Sixty-five years ago, in his 1961 Farewell Address, President Dwight Eisenhower revealed the only way that the United States of America could remain a continued success, rather than devolving into some kind of a pitiful, totalitarian hell-hole:

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Some people took his advice and worked to stay alert and knowledgeable about the “acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.” The reason to do this is so that “security and liberty may prosper together.” Current events reveal that we need to keep at it.

Reference

[Eisenhower warning that technocrats were attempting to take control of USA] — https://www.archives.gov/milestone-documents/president-dwight-d-eisenhowers-farewell-address