Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, recently told Maria Bartiromo (host of “Sunday Morning Futures”) that over 0.5% of the people on examined voter rolls have turned out to be dead people:

That’s one in every 171 registered voters who are actually dead. Just relying on the voters who are dead, you could have flipped the outcome of the 2000 presidential election between Bush and Gore — and that’s not including the other forms of voter fraud which are known to be in practice. Evidence suggests we’re getting screwed.