NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

Over at the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), they let you search through the free text fields captured during the v-Safe smart phone survey of the COVID shots. Almost 3,000 unique participants put the word “miscarriage” into their free text fields:

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The total number of miscarriages even goes beyond the original 2,500 total pregnant women in the CDC-sanctioned v-Safe survey published in the New England Journal of Medicine back in September 2021:

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CDC only studied 2,456 pregnant women who had received COVID shots, but v-Safe eventually had 2,814 unique participants who put “miscarriage” into their free text field. As I described earlier, the pool of injected-pregnant-women-at-risk during any given month in the USA is 0.2445 million, so that any monthly dozen is significant.*

*CAVEAT: A dozen miscarriages per month would have to be “excess miscarriages” attributable to the COVID shots, such that it would reach the unacceptable level for serious adverse event reports, or serious AERs (i.e., 48 serious AERs per million doses).

But with 2,814 miscarriages, and presuming they are all linked to the shots, the only way to make it not significant is to have it come from a time-window that is stretched so wide that it was 234 months long (v-Safe contains “almost twenty years worth” of miscarriages in it).

But if you attempt to cram almost 20 years worth of miscarriages into just 4 years or so of v-Safe follow-up, then you will have quintipled the rate of miscarriages. Here are the results by type of injection:

Pfizer

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Pfizer had 1,478 hits for miscarriage.

Moderna

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Moderna had 1,120 hits for miscarriage. A telling quote from the bottom line above brings in the point Fauci made about risk after Dose 2:

“ I had a miscarriage right after second dose … “

J & J

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J & J had 110 hits for miscarriage.

Other options involved cross-dosing (one shot from one type, next shot from other). The evidence suggests that COVID shots increased the rate of miscarriage by more than double. Because miscarriage rates likely more-than-doubled, it is irresponsible for NYT to report no link, such as reported by Jessica Rose in this substack article.

Reference

[ICAN v-Safe search tool] — https://icandecide.org/v-safe-data/

[CDC’s 2021 report of v-Safe] — Head Zauche L, Wallace B, Smoots AN, Olson CK, Oduyebo T, Kim SY, Peterson EE, Ju J, Beauregard J, Wilcox AJ, Rose CE, Meaney-Delman D, Ellington SR. Receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines preconception and during pregnancy and risk of self-reported spontaneous abortions, CDC v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry 2020-21. Res Sq [Preprint]. 2021 Aug 9:rs.3.rs-798175. doi: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-798175/v1. PMID: 34401872; PMCID: PMC8366802. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34401872/