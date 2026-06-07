Alpha News just came out with a crowd-funded documentary supported by 480 concerned persons working for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS):

It is an open question as to whether there are regions inside of the borders of the United States which operate more or less as petty dictatorships where the top dog wields such power, whether seen or unseen, that very few people are ever capable of leading a successful life, once having criticized him.

When James O’Keefe visited Minnesota, he found out that he had “a tail” within 30 minutes of arriving, and that the usual methods for losing a tail — for the first time ever — all failed to work. James said that the covert surveillance in Minnesota was unlike anything that he had ever seen before.

Being an investigative reporter who takes on some of the most powerful special interests in the world — even Mexican or South American drug-lords, let alone Pfizer — those words from James O’Keefe about how Minnesota is the worst place that he has ever been, should be taken with more than a grain of salt.

Reference

[new documentary provides evidence of despotism inside of the United States] — https://alphanews.org/powerful-minnesota-whistleblowers-offer-praise-for-new-alpha-news-documentary/