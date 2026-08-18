NOTE: Part 1 of this series is here.

When looking at 50 first miscarriages in v-Safe, you begin to get a picture of the chronology, which becomes something that threatens the reputation of people like Tony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky — who each said miscarriages from COVID shots were a “nothing-burger” and that pregnant women should take the COVID shots.

v-Safe was a government-sponsored smart phone app which millions of U.S. citizens voluntarily signed up for, in order to track and log their personal reactions to COVID shots. Here is the chronology of a sample of 50 who reported a first miscarriage:

As you can see, 86% of the miscarriage entries into the free text field in v-Safe data would appear to have come in by May 2021, but 2,814 unique persons put miscarriage into their free text fields, so we can extrapolate from the sample to estimate how many miscarriages Rochelle Walensky knew of when CDC “strongly recommended” the shot:

The strong recommendation for COVID shots in pregnant women came in the Fall of 2021 — when estimated reports of miscarriages in v-Safe had reached 2,500 of them. But not that many pregnant women took COVID shots before the CDC began recommending them strongly, so having 2,500 of them before the recommendation may be significant.

The evidence suggests that CDC acted irresponsibly when recommending these shots for pregnant women. As repeated analysis keeps on enlarging the sample from v-Safe, the chronology of the reports will become more precise. A sample of 50 only offers modest precision, but a sample of 150 or more will allow for confident statements.

Reference

[v-Safe search of Free Text Fields] — https://icandecide.org/v-safe-data/