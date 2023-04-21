To keep prices stable, you need a certain ratio of dollars to held goods. If dollars increase faster than goods, inflation occurs. After the introduction of credit cards in the 1950s, the ratio of dollars-to-goods stabilized at 0.30 (30 cents in circulation for every dollar of durable goods):

But then corporate fascism caught up with us, and the only way to temporarily maintain US living standards was by progressively getting deeper, and deeper, into debt.

The worst way to borrow money is to print it into existence (borrow it from the central bank), because that leads to inflation. By 2021, circulating currency had grown to approximately 3 times its natural level for advanced economies:

When bad (anti-capitalist) policy leads to this situation, the economy is no longer resilient so that it can no longer beneficially adjust to shocks.

The solution is to return to a small government that is no longer intrusive, like the USA had for over a century.