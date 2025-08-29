NOTE: The first, and more terrible, hit-piece on RFK Jr by Reason Magazine online was “dealt with” here.

This second hit-piece is not as bad as the first, but it is still bad.

Writers for Reason Magazine online face an uphill battle, because the name of the magazine, Reason, indicates that they will all know how to think straight, and how to write well — but without engaging in amateurish logical fallacies.

Let’s start with the subtitle to the piece:

“The CDC needs drastic reform, but RFK Jr.'s firing of agency head Susan Monarez does not achieve that.”

This is true, but not relevant. It is a non sequitur, meaning that nothing follows from it. It is rhetoric meant to insinuate, but without actually saying anything. An example would be if someone said it is possible that a person could be wrong on something, and, therefore, that it is possible that everyone is wrong on everything they ever said.

One thing does not follow from the other, because the circumstances required to place the second thing into the proper perspective have not been explicitly acknowledged (even though the perspective of the first thing is obvious to all persons involved). You would expect better reasoning from Reason.

The hardest-to-unpack reasoning error committed by the Reason author is this one:

“Let's not pretend not to know what we all in fact do know: Despite his testimony during his Senate confirmation hearings that he is not "anti-vaccine," RFK Jr. was the founder of America's leading anti-vaccine activist group, Children's Health Defense. Recall that he asserted back in 2021 that the COVID-19 vaccine "is the deadliest vaccine ever made." So, of course, he is going to pursue an anti-vaccine agenda.”

This one is guilty of question-begging, beginning with the adopted conclusion as the only possible interpretation of the information at hand. It embeds a second begging-the-question fallacy when bringing up a claim about COVID-19 vaccine harms. We are coaxed to follow the author to the conclusion, but without examining the evidence.

According to the evidence from spontaneous adverse event reports, the claim made by RFK Jr is supported — i.e., there has never been a situation where this much death has ever been spontaneously reported for any product before. The Reason author overlooks this, perhaps intentionally.

At minimum, the conclusion by the Reason author didn’t come from a balanced review. Perhaps he was taking the word of the authorities, who have been telling people that the “COVID vaccine” was extraordinarily safe and effective, even though no prior trial in animals ever worked out well — something also likely ignored.

The easiest-to-unpack reasoning error committed by the Reason author is this:

“In the meantime, the largest measles outbreak in 30 years occurred on RFK Jr.'s watch.”

This is more insinuation and it makes the false presumption that there was enough time after RFK Jr took his position as the secretary of HHS in order to be able to effect a change in vaccination rates which could be logically assumed to have been capable of creating the situation at hand. There was simply not enough time though.

It takes a longer time frame to appreciably alter the share of the population who has been vaccinated. The first dose of MMR vaccine does not even begin until the infant is at least 12 - 15 months old, and the measles outbreak took place in the first several months of having RFK Jr as HHS Secretary.

The only infants that there was time to affect would have been those infants who were just beyond 6 months old when RFK Jr took office, which would be just a tiny fraction of all kids. And here is the most-shameful error committed by the Reason author:

Instead of immediately recommending measles vaccines at the beginning of the outbreak, RFK Jr. initially advised giving vitamin A to children. So much for "compassion," "action" and "results."

Insinuating that RFK Jr has a cold heart because of advising nutritional support for a disease — when prior scientific investigation had found it promising — is the type of reasoning which scrapes the bottom of the barrel. In response to the first Reason hit-piece on RFK Jr, I predicted that more attacks would come. This piece confirms that.