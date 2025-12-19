Anti Big Tech Stance is 4x more Persuasive
Post #1458
The Reason Podcast recently held a debate about whether Big Tech does more harm than good. The audience initially casts votes and then is subjected to a rivalry of two debate teams and then the audience re-casts a vote at the end — with the winner being the side who got the largest vote increase from its prior baseline:
At the start, the audience leaned a little bit toward being against Big Tech, but the difference would be within a margin of error (34.8% vs. 37.0%). After Emily Jashinsky and Ryan Grim of “Breaking Points” made their case, then they got the highest increase in audience votes, beating out the opposition by gaining 4x more final votes.
The evidence suggests that Big Tech is a very dangerous mistake which societies all over the world are committing right now, ushering in a potentially-dark dystopian future of an all-powerful Police State which cannot be escaped from, like in Orwell’s novel, 1984 — as Big Tech and Big Government collude against domestic citizens.
Steps should be taken which permanently reduce this collusion with government. Some of the steps might be on the Big Tech side but some of the steps must be on the Big Government side. Watch the debate to see how the initial vote changed.
I understand this result. On one hand you have a very well funded big industry and government strongly pushing and misrepresenting the data, versus a still somewhat small grass root movement of regenerative farmers and health practitioners demonstrating the complicated scienc behind this issue. I have been long opposed to Big Ag which is Big Pharma as evidenced by the purchase of Montsanto by Bayer Pharma for $63 billion a couple of years ago. With this purchase, Bayer "inherited" billions in potential lawsuit liabilities, not the least of which suits for non-hodgkins lymphoma (NHL) caused by glyphosate (Roundup) that could end of costing billions and potentially bankrupting the company. The big breakthrough came when these suits received legal Justicial Notice, meaning that proof passed this legal goal post proving that the NHL claims were scientifically proveable in a court of law.
But the more important issue ito which most seem oblivous, is how pesticides like glyphosate work.
1) Originally developed in the 1970s as a chelator to remove mineral build-up in large boilers, it works by removing minerals and killing essential soil microbes. Great in a boilers, terrible in crops and soils that feed plants, animals and resulting that GMO crops are sadly deficient in minerals and other essential nutrients.
2) Glyphosate, classified as "probably carcinogenic to humans" by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a specialized agency of the World Health Organization, works by interrupting the all important shikimate pathway present in plants, fungi, many bacteria, archaea, and protozoa. This blocks production of essential aromatic amino acids (phenylalanine, tyrosine, tryptophan), leading to reduced growth, death, or shifts in microbial communities favoring resistant or pathogenic species over beneficial ones. It is now estimated that due to heavy pesticide/herbicide use about 70% of top soils around the world are now compromised. And even though glyphosate was "registered" as an antibiotic stem from a 2010 U.S. patent (No. 7,771,736) granted to Monsanto (now Bayer), major organizations the US EPA, WHO, European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) to name a few agencies, which I consider compromised, do not consider this as evidence it is an antibiotic and therein lies the basis of this debate nor recognize the IARC conclusions. This patent states that glyphosate compositions (often combined with dicarboxylic acids like oxalic acid) as an antiparasitic/antimicrobial agent, particularly against protozoan parasites.
So this is on top of the fact that as a chelator, glyphosate deprives plants of essential minerals and in the process killing fungi essential to providing these soil minerals through symbiotic microrisal networks that feed plants.
The take-away is that if you value food with essential minerals and nutrient density, GMO foods won't likely be on your shopping list even ignoring the potential cancer and other health risks. Not surprisingly, it has also been found to negatively effect the essential bacteria of the hunan (and animal) microbiome.
It is interesting debating roundup proponents. In every case, opponents have been totally ignorant of the chemistry of how this toxin works and clinging to the corrupt conclusions of mainstream agencies.
Finally, it is interesting to note that every debate I have had quickly ends when I ask big ag proponents about the shikimate pathway!