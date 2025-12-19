The Reason Podcast recently held a debate about whether Big Tech does more harm than good. The audience initially casts votes and then is subjected to a rivalry of two debate teams and then the audience re-casts a vote at the end — with the winner being the side who got the largest vote increase from its prior baseline:

At the start, the audience leaned a little bit toward being against Big Tech, but the difference would be within a margin of error (34.8% vs. 37.0%). After Emily Jashinsky and Ryan Grim of “Breaking Points” made their case, then they got the highest increase in audience votes, beating out the opposition by gaining 4x more final votes.

The evidence suggests that Big Tech is a very dangerous mistake which societies all over the world are committing right now, ushering in a potentially-dark dystopian future of an all-powerful Police State which cannot be escaped from, like in Orwell’s novel, 1984 — as Big Tech and Big Government collude against domestic citizens.

Steps should be taken which permanently reduce this collusion with government. Some of the steps might be on the Big Tech side but some of the steps must be on the Big Government side. Watch the debate to see how the initial vote changed.