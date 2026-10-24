As Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) recently reported over at their substack, statistician Hector Magno published a report on how the background risk for permanent injury and death in kids for diseases targeted by vaccines is about 1 yearly case per million. The question was posed in the related IMA essay citing that paper:

Are Vaccines Safer Than the Diseases?

To be able to rule out an increase in risk that is so small that it only represents +1 case per million person-years (+1 per MPY), you have to have had conducted super-huge studies. Because vaccine firms never conducted super-huge studies, they are not in a position to answer the question of whether vaccines are safer than the diseases.

Mr. Magno gave the example of acquired central nervous system demyelinating syndromes, like multiple sclerosis (MS), in relation to exposure to Hepatitis B vaccine. When CDC was asked if that vaccine can cause MS, they said “No.”:

The image above was: “Last Reviewed: August 20, 2020”

NOTE: CDC’s main argument is that it doesn’t happen because you can point to a bunch of people where it didn’t happen, but that reasoning is fallacious. A mass murderer on trial could point to many people that he did not murder, as evidence that he does not do “murders” (because so many people around him are “alive”).

When giving a hard answer like “no” — it requires that you are able to present conclusive justification for your answer, which is a form of rational justification which is so strong that it reaches beyond any reasonable doubt on the matter. Is CDC in possession of the kind of evidence needed for conclusive justification?

MS incidence is about 25 per million per year and, to make sure that vaccines are not as dangerous as the disease, you would need evidence so strong that it is able to rule out a rate of 26 per million per year (1 added MS case per million person-years; or +1 per MPY). If vaccines add over 1 case per million, then they are not safer than the disease.

In the bullet points above, CDC presented some empirical evidence in a feeble attempt to justify their hard “no.” Let’s review it, beginning with the US study by Ascherio and colleagues (2001):

The 95% confidence interval tells you what the evidence ruled out. While the evidence was strong enough to rule out an 80% increase in risk for MS, it was not strong enough to rule out a 70% increase in risk (the 95% upper bound of 1.7 = 70% increased risk). Such evidence is compatible with a 70% increase in risk.

If the baseline rate of MS is 25 per MPY, and it rises by 70%, then it becomes 42 per MPY — a situation of +17 per MPY:

\(25 * 1.7 = 42.5\)

But that would mean that the Hepatitis B vaccine is 17x more dangerous than the underlying disease which, itself, attacks around one person per million (per the Magno analysis). In order to be able to rule out that the vaccine was worse than the disease, the 95% upper bound would have needed to be 1.04 (4% relative increase).

This is because the base rate of 25 per MPY, multiplied by 1.04, becomes 26 per MPY:

\(25 * 1.04 = 26\)

By being able to rule out increases that are greater than this (greater than +1 per MPY), then it could be have been said that the evidence backed the conclusion that the vaccine was not any more dangerous than the disease to begin with. But none of these examples had an upper bound as low as 1.04. CDC also cites Confavreaux in 2001:

In this study, the evidence was unable to rule out a 117% increase in MS (95% upper bound of 2.17). In other words, the evidence was compatible with the situation where the vaccine raises the rate of MS up to 54 per MPY — an added +29 per MPY:

\(25 * 2.17 = 54.25\)

This means that it cannot be ruled out that the vaccine was 29x more dangerous than the original disease. Finally, CDC cites a study by Sadovnick and Scheifele in 2000:

Using the person-time (1.14 MPY before roll-out of HBV; 0.996 MPY after), along with the recorded events of 9 and 5, you can develop a rate per MPY and then check the 95% boundaries on the estimated rate each time:

The orange cell in column AK shows that the evidence was compatible with a rate of 12.08 per MPY after exposure to the vaccine, and that decisively crosses the lower bound (and even the central estimate) of the rate found before exposure to the vaccine. Needless to say, there is no evidence that exists which proves this vaccine’s safety vs. disease.

In fact, there is some evidence showing added danger from vaccines in general with central nervous system acquired demyelinating syndromes (CNS ADS):

The evidence suggests that CDC cannot scientifically back-up their claim that Hepatitis B vaccine cannot cause an increase in MS, because existing evidence could not even prove that the vaccines were only exactly as dangerous as — and no more dangerous than — the baseline risk which people face.

UPDATE: This original addendum (below) to the original essay (above) has been superseded by a superior analysis in a follow-up post.

What it’d take to make them honest

The open question is: What kind of evidence would make the CDC honest? How big would the vaccine trial sample sizes have had to be in order to be able to rule out an increase which is so small that it only represents +1 per MPY (the baseline risk of disease, according to the Magno analysis)?

A rough guess at the sample size required in order to answer the question:

Are vaccines safer than the diseases?

… would be to examine the minimum sample size on a confidence interval for proportion. While actual data are in incidence rates per person-time, a proportion is a rough guess at how many people are needed. First, let us estimate the population size:

The size of U.S. birth cohorts is about 3,657,000 born each year and, at some point, they’d present for vaccination. When using an MS estimate of 25 for every million persons, the proportion becomes 0.0025%. When needing to be able to rule out increases larger than 1 excess case per million, that’s a 0.0001% margin of error:

The evidence suggests that, for the CDC to have been an honest organization able to back up their claims with scientific evidence, then they would have needed to be in possession of trial data where the sample size was 3,522,854 in the treated group. If 3,522,854 kids were followed, then the margin of error would be only +/- 1 per million.

Good luck in holding your breath until CDC comes into possession of such safety data though. In the meantime, they may continue claiming that vaccines are safe and effective, even without having the amount of data that is required in order to be able to come to that conclusion — an amount powered to find differences of 1 per million.

Reference

[CDC says Hepatitis B vaccine cannot cause multiple sclerosis (MS)] — https://archive.cdc.gov/www_cdc_gov/vaccinesafety/concerns/history/hepb-faqs.html

[sources that CDC cited in order to attempt to justify their conclusion] — https://www.nationalacademies.org/read/10393/chapter/3#29

[U.S. birth cohort] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-number-of-births-by-world-region

[finding the sample size that limits a margin of error to just 1 per million] — https://www.calculator.net/sample-size-calculator.html?type=1&cl=95&ci=0.0001&pp=0.0025&ps=3657000&x=Calculate

[statistically-significant increase in demyelination syndromes after vaccines] — https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/1917549