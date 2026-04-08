Sometimes the only way to get a message out is if you veil or cloak it in vague terms. The Robert Langdon series by Dan Brown — e.g., The Davinci Code — is an example of the attempt to use art for the purpose of communicating an idea which would not have been well communicated if spoken directly to the people.

Here’s some more of that type of a thing:

NOTE: The names of persons, institutions and events involved below have been altered so as to protect their identity and to prevent from revealing the “sources & methods” that are utilized in clandestine operations.

This Little Light

Chuck Shine was a popular actor who is known for being on the sitcom, Three and a Half Men. But, one day, Chuck Shine went on national television to talk about the events of 8/11. The day of 8/11 was a day when a terrorist attack occurred, involving airplanes flying into buildings. But an extra building fell that day …

Chuck Shine: You guys, Building 8 fell even without any planes hitting it! We have got to initiate an investigation into what it was that took down Building 8!

[NOTE: The broadcast was picked up by agents working at the Ventral Intelligence Agency, or VIA]

Agent Smithers: Whoa! This guy knows too much! Get Director Woolsworth on the horn for me!

Director Woolsworth: What’s going on, Agent Smithers?

Agent Smithers: Sir, we’ve got Chuck Shine on TV saying that Building 8 was a controlled demolition.

Director Woolsworth: Okay, Smithers, this is what I want you to do. I want you to destroy this guy’s credibility.

Agent Smithers: You mean like … a character assassination?

Director Woolsworth: Exactly. We’ll call it Operation Shine-No-More, in order to keep it a secret, so that no one could have figured out what we had been up to. Why don’t you head over to our lab and speak to Dr. Lingenfeld and see what kind of technology that he has cooked up for just such operations.

…

Agent Smithers: Director, I went to see Dr. Lingenfeld and we have the whole thing worked out.

Director Woolsworth: Now, let’s not get too ahead of ourselves. Can you unilaterally destroy his credibility without anyone ever knowing that we were involved?

Agent Smithers: Yes, we can. The good doctor cooked up a doozy. We first start by trickling in some rubidium into Chuck Shine’s food and water supply.

Director Woolsworth: Rubidium? What does that do?

Agent Smithers: It has the opposite effect of Lithium.

Director Woolsworth: And what does Lithium do?

Agent Smithers: Lithium is often prescribed to people who are bipolar, and it has the effect of reducing mania and manic episodes.

Director Woolsworth: So, by doing the opposite, we will be “inducing” mania in Chuck Shine — in effect making him fly off of the handle in a manic fit, stricken with a pharmaceutically-induced God complex?

Agent Smithers: Exactly.

Director Woolsworth: But won’t there be so much rubidium inside of Chuck Shine’s body that it would be detected if he is tested for it?

Agent Smithers: That’s the key. You see, Dr. Lingenfeld has developed a directed energy weapon which can be utilized to ramp-up chemical properties inside of a person’s body. Everything has a “resonance” and you can ramp-up effects from small doses — doses that are so small that a forensic examination would not uncover it.

Director Woolsworth: What about the electromagnetic radiation involved? How much are we talking about? Would it be detectable?

Agent Smithers: We only need to hit Chuck Shine with up to 30 Volts per meter (30 V/m) of EMF — that is less EMF than you get while standing in front of an operating microwave oven — and you can even obtain that much with a simple cell phone.

Director Woolsworth: Well, I’ve heard enough, Smithers. I want you to initiate … Operation Shine-No-More!

…

Interviewer: What can you tell me about how things have been going for you, lately?

Chuck Shine: I’m going straight to the top, and I can’t be stopped! Why, I have got the blood of a lion flowing through my veins, Baby! Woooohooooo! You know what I am? I am … winning! … WINNING!

[Chuck Shine’s career crashes after a string of interviews showing him acting in a manner that is over-the-top]

…

Director Woolsworth: Good job, Smithers. We buried the story about Building 8 coming down without ever having any planes, or any debris, come into contact with it. Head over to Dr. Lingenfeld and tell him that he is now going to receive a bonus to his paycheck. But let’s keep this “micro-poison + EMF” trick to ourselves, it’ll be useful.

The End

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