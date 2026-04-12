When assessing the causality of an exposure leading toward an outcome, it is useful to construct a causal, directed acyclic graph (cDAG). Here is one from a medical journal, showing alcohol intake vs. tuberculosis:

The exposure here is the alcohol consumption, and it is being presumed to be the cause of the outcome of active tuberculosis (Active-TB), but a potential confounder is overcrowding, which can affect both alcohol intake as well as active tuberculosis. But overcrowding also affects the outcome of head lice, allowing you to track for it:

Alcohol Ruled-Out as the Cause

Alcohol Confirmed as the Cause

A study of 2.2 million persons was published showing that the people who took COVID shots were only about half as likely to die during times of low-COVID — indicating that, as a group, they were much healthier than those who did not take the shots:

Weird Science

NOTE: Dark bar at left in each panel is “unvaccinated”

At far right, you can see that, during times of high-COVID, those who took COVID shots started to die a lot more than they had before, back during times of low-COVID. This indicates that, even though they were healthier to begin with, during times of high-COVID, the COVID shots were not helping to prevent death in them.

When going from low-COVID to high-COVID, the proportional increase in death was not lower among those taking COVID shots — i.e., their proportional increase in death vs. the low-COVID condition was not any less than the proportional increase for those who did not take the shots. The “healthy vaccinee bias” explains this.

Causal DAG for Vaccines

Here is the same graph with purple notes added into it, explaining one interpretation of what each of the letters might mean:

The evidence suggests that approximately ~100% of the benefit previously ascribed to COVID shots derives from “healthy vaccinee bias” and that approximately ~0% of it was legitimate protection. The evidence from these 2.2 million persons suggests that we were, at least for the most part, bamboozled into believing that COVID shots work.

Reference

[causal DAGs] — Sullivan SG, Tchetgen Tchetgen EJ, Cowling BJ. Theoretical Basis of the Test-Negative Study Design for Assessment of Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness. Am J Epidemiol. 2016 Sep 1;184(5):345-53. doi: 10.1093/aje/kww064. PMID: 27587721; PMCID: PMC5013887. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5013887/

[study of 2.2 million persons] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971224000468