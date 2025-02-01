When ObamaCare was rammed through Congress and passed into law, critics warned it would create death panels, where those elderly and infirmed would be told to die, so that resources could be maintained to help the young and healthy when they eventually fell ill. Such is the nature of socialized processes, even socialized medicine.

But after this unprecedented occurrence in the USA in 2010, even the young started dying more:

Let’s hope we have learned the lesson now about top-down bureaucracy where it should not be found: in the practice of medicine.

Reference

[majority of U.S. public never approved of Affordable Care Act during Obama’s entire term as the U.S. President] — https://www.kff.org/interactive/kff-health-tracking-poll-the-publics-views-on-the-aca/#?response=Favorable--Unfavorable

[excess death in young adults has been growing, ever since the Affordable Care Act] — https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2829783