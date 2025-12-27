2020 was a big year when the population got abruptly exposed to two major environmental insults, modified RNA COVID shots and 5G radiation. To find something comparably harmful, I had to go all the way to Kazakhstan, where atmospheric nuclear weapons tests were done in the sky, 90 miles from the people:

The radioactive fallout was able to double the risk of cancers and, for those over age 40, the relative risk (RR) almost reached 2.5x (it was 2.46x):

Let’s check how that cancer risk compares to the twin environmental insult of 5G + modRNA, using the areas of the brain most impacted by wireless radiation (frontal and temporal lobes of the brain):

Age 40-44

The 2015-2019 average brain cancer death rate was 0.71 per million, but 2023 (last year where data was final and not merely provisional) hit 1.78 per million (RR = 2.51). If just looking at that year versus the prior average, it is worse than nuclear fallout (2.46).

Age 45-49

The 2015-2019 average brain cancer death rate was 1.23 per million, but 2021 hit 3.54 per million (RR = 2.88). If just looking at that year versus the prior average, it is worse than nuclear fallout (2.46).

Age 50-54

The 2015-2019 average brain cancer death rate was 1.5 per million, but 2021 hit 2.97 per million (RR = 1.98). In this case, nuclear fallout (2.46) was worse than the combination of 5G with modified RNA shots.

Age 55-59

The 2015-2019 average brain cancer death rate was 2.34 per million, but 2021 hit 5.52 per million (RR = 2.36). In this case, nuclear fallout (2.46) was worse than the combination of 5G with modified RNA shots.

Age 60-64

The 2015-2019 average brain cancer death rate was 3.37 per million, but 2022 hit 7.67 per million (RR = 2.28). In this case, nuclear fallout (2.46) was worse than the combination of 5G with modified RNA shots.

Age 65-69

The 2015-2019 average brain cancer death rate was 4.43 per million, but 2023 (last year where data was final and not merely provisional) hit 9.66 per million (RR = 2.18). In this case, nuclear fallout (2.46) was worse than the combination of 5G with modified RNA shots.

Age 70-74

The 2015-2019 average brain cancer death rate was 5.22 per million, but 2023 (last year where data was final and not merely provisional) hit 12.36 per million (RR = 2.37). In this case, nuclear fallout (2.46) was worse than the combination of 5G with modified RNA shots.

Age 75-79

The 2015-2019 average brain cancer death rate was 6.56 per million, but 2021 hit 14.94 per million (RR = 2.28). In this case, nuclear fallout (2.46) was worse than the combination of 5G with modified RNA shots.

Age 80-84

The 2015-2019 average brain cancer death rate was 7.16 per million, but 2021 hit 17.46 per million (RR = 2.44). In this case, nuclear fallout (2.46) was worse than the combination of 5G with modified RNA shots.

Given the data, for those of age 50 and above, the jump in cancer risk from nuclear fallout is expected to be worse, but for those below 50, the jump in lobe-specific brain cancer death rates from exposure to 5G and modified RNA shots is expected to be worse than even nuclear fallout would have been.

Reference

Grosche B, Zhunussova T, Apsalikov K, Kesminiene A. Studies of Health Effects from Nuclear Testing near the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site, Kazakhstan. Cent Asian J Glob Health. 2015 May 8;4(1):127. doi: 10.5195/cajgh.2015.127. PMID: 29138710; PMCID: PMC5661192.

Tondel M, Nordquist T, Isaksson M, Rääf C, Wålinder R. Dose-response analysis of protracted absorbed organ dose and site-specific cancer incidence in Sweden after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident. Environ Epidemiol. 2023 Nov 2;7(6):e277. doi: 10.1097/EE9.0000000000000277. PMID: 38912388; PMCID: PMC11189684.

https://wonder.cdc.gov/mcd.html