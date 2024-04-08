NOTE: Part 1 of this series is here.

Technocrats are people with some kind of special knowledge who think that that authorizes them to grab and exert political control over others. But being privy to some knowledge doesn’t mean people should listen to you. In COVID, technocrats determined whether there was a lockdown, a mask mandate, or a “vaccine mandate.”

A prominent person thinking that people should listen to him is Bill Gates, who helped fund the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington:

But IHME is notorious for “getting it wrong” on COVID and whipping up hysteria with over-the-top estimates of COVID deaths:

This “April Fool’s Day” projection said that 1.45 million COVID deaths had occurred by 1 April 2023. But when you understand how it is that — back when COVID was most lethal — at least 510 COVID infections were required in order to produce one COVID death, then you realize their estimates are poppycock or malarky.

If COVID had remained as lethal as it started out as, then the 1.45 million COVID deaths would require ( 1.45 * 510 = ) 739.5 million COVID infections. That’s more than double the total amount of Americans.

Just recently, Bill Gates and the University of Washington appear to be working on a new insult to civil society: geoengineering. That’s when chemicals are sprayed into the sky for the ostensive purpose to block heat from the Sun. A Scientific American piece revealed low transparency and no public safety data regarding the project.

After the debacle of COVID, I don’t think we should let them transform the skies.