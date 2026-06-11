NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

Socialists and Elite Globalist Technocrats have been trying to take over America for decades now, mostly through connections to the Democratic party, and often with aid from foreign nations attempting to interfere in domestic politics. While Pres. Reagan would not allow elite globalist technocrats to take control, future U.S. presidents did.

The people, witnessing their own government becoming more hostile to them, reacted:

In 1992, Clinton was elected and he began working with elite globalist technocrats, even if it meant selling out America. By the time that we get to 32 years of attempted takeover, the country’s voters experienced shock and revulsion. Having one president after another selling out the country to elite globalist interests made the people mad.

Even now, they are still trying to sell out America.

People did not catch on to Clinton and the globalist-inspired sabotage of U.S. interests, but his re-election was the last time that a Democrat got net support from half the country (purple marks added):

While U.S. voters figured out what was going on ~25 years ago (when they stopped giving net support to Democrats, in that half of all voters who live in the smaller counties), the USA kept drifting away from free enterprise and toward globalist interests, due to increases in the ability of the government to enact tyranny.

The Patriot Act is possibly the most important tool that helped the elite globalist technocrats to continue taking over the USA, even after the majority of the people had figured out what was going on. Having warrantless domestic surveillance allows for the government to act against the interests of the majority (by neutralizing feedback).

People who are completely surveilled are easy to control (or are easily neutralized).

This evolution suggests that Trump is evidence that the people have figured it out, but that the American people need to keep up the pressure on the government to do the right thing and to begin to dismantle itself and the draconian surveillance programs that allow for a small group of elite technocrats to control an entire population.

Reference

[between 1992 and 2024, Americans figured out what leaders were doing to them] — https://brilliantmaps.com/county-1992-v-2024

[the half of voters who reside in the smaller counties] — https://centerforpolitics.org/crystalball/how-the-other-half-votes-the-big-counties-versus-the-rest-of-the-country-in-2024/