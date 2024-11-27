Dr. Nass reported on the published research of Brian Hooker regarding autism risk from MMR vaccines. I went through his Descriptive Statistics to see if there is anything else from it that would be interesting to report on. I found a statistically-significant increase in risk comparing black males to other males (under 36 months):

[click to enlarge]

Dr. Hooker’s descriptive statistics came straight from the CDC, indicating that the CDC has also known about this statistically-significant difference between black males and other males — found in cell H21 of the spreadsheet above — but they remained quiet about it. The 95% confidence interval fails to include parity (1.000).

At right are the black males when tested against themselves, depending on whether the MMR vaccine was administered before 36 months or not. In that situation, even a 99% confidence interval around the odds ratio fails to include parity.

Reference

[Paper by Dr. Hooker showing CDC’s numbers] — https://www.jpands.org/vol23no4/hooker.pdf