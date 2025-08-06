NOTE: A related post is found here.

When governments spend money on projects, a good question to ask is:

How much did it cost per taxpayer?

Taxpayers are “ultimately” on the hook for paying for government projects, even if the money does not change hands in the near term, because government spending will eventually be paid for out of reductions in the purchasing power of taxpayers. For COVID, more than $11 trillion was spent by the U.S. government:

When you sum up the blue subtotals, then you discover that the government spent $11.475 trillion on COVID. But how much is that per U.S. taxpayer? Here is a side-by-side contrast of 3 historic government projects — the channel tunnel between England and France, a dam in Brazil, and a jet in Germany — along with the COVID “project”:

NOTE: The “Chunnel” was a public-private partnership and the private part needed debt forgiveness by around 2007, because the project was not paying for itself.

Spending more than $70,000 per U.S. taxpayer is a big deal. Many billionaires were created or boosted during COVID, as middle-class families suffered losses. In 2020, median household income was only $68,010:

And when divided by the number of noninstitutionalized 16+ (i.e., employable) persons, you can use the answer to find out the personal income per employable person:

The median personal income for employable persons in 2020 was $33,557.35 — and COVID spending was more than twice that. Government should not be able to spend so much money without a proper accounting, because it could represent a massive wealth transfer to elites from the middle class.

End Note

Estimates of taxpayer base use the 48% of the population in USA who filed taxes in 2019 (using the country population multiplied by 0.48 to estimate taxpayers)

