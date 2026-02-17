World Net Daily recently reported on the latest episode of someone who identifies as trans committing mass public violence. Avid readers will recall that, last year, I identified a possible “violence-generating” scheme which the Intelligency Community — or other foreign or bad actors — may be running on U.S. citizens.

It involves manipulation of people’s mental well-being and proof of effective manipulation would come from proof of being able to use coercive techniques to get people to “switch genders.” After the gender switch, coercive resources ramp-up, because the feedback tells you that the manipulation program is working.

It is how the “bad guys” identify who among us is “suggestible” — allowing them to allocate their resources more confidently when trying to “generate” public violence out of thin air (for political purposes). A report on mass public violence from 2016-2020 was released in 2023:

The defined scenario here is one where at least 3 persons (besides the attacker) are at least injured, and maybe even killed. It was discovered that almost 2% of incidents (3 of 180 persons; 3 of 173 incidents) had involved a trans-identified attacker:

Woke ideologues proclaim that this is not evidence of heightened public risk coming from trans-identified people, because they claim that the base rate of “transgenderism” is 1% of the people (each crowd of 500 people will have 5 trans in it). When looking through their lens, it is only 83% more likely that risk is higher with trans:

The red curve indicates mass violence rates consistent with data for non-trans when it is presumed that 1% are trans. But when using the base rate from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DMS-5), the same analysis reveals that it is 100% likely that heightened public risk comes from trans-identified people:

If you adopt the base rate from the DSM-5 — where it is estimated that just 1 person in 10,000 are trans — then the mass public violence rate is over 100x higher for trans versus for cis (not trans), making it 100% probable that there is heightened public risk. As stated last year, investigations should attempt to uncover a plot to use such people.

To perfectly replicate these findings in R, here is the code:

Assuming 1% are trans:

Using DMS-5 estimate on the proportion who are trans:

Reference

[almost 2% of mass public attackers are trans-identified persons] — https://www.secretservice.gov/sites/default/files/reports/2023-01/usss-ntac-maps-2016-2020.pdf