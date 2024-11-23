Phase 3 trial results for COVID shots began being public in November 2020, when the researchers sent trial data to the FDA. But before that, in October 2020, a study was published showing what to expect. It was a study about how it is that you can go about performing a phase 3 trial on COVID, particularly which markers to use.

The kicker is that these other researchers already knew that COVID was not virulent enough to cause a lot of severe COVID cases in the phase 3 trial participants:

“However, severe COVID-19 constitutes a relatively small portion of COVID-19 cases, and incidence varies widely by age, underlying risk, and ethnicity (19–21), implying that statistical power to demonstrate adequate vaccine efficacy against the severe COVID-19 endpoint may be lower than that for an endpoint that includes reduction in nonsevere COVID-19.”

Knowing that COVID was not a very lethal disease for most people — i.e., that it was no more than twice as lethal as a bad flu would be — they presented an estimated number of severe COVID cases to be expected out of examining 10,000 unjabbed (placebo group) trial participants (number at top-right):

With 19 expected cases of severe COVID from 10,000 people, that hypothesized severe COVID case rate works out to 190 severe cases per 100,000 people. But using a measure for flu that estimates severity — i.e., using “flu hospitalizations” — the 30-week flu season of 2017/18 had a hospitalization rate more than half as high as that:

At 102.5 flu hospitalizations per 100,000, the hypothesized severe COVID case rate of 190 per 100,000 would be 85% worse than bad flu. Note how being twice as bad as flu would have meant that it was 100% worse than flu. Later on, a review of studies revealed that the hospital death rate for COVID was similar to the 2014/15 flu:

“For general patients admitted to the hospital (excluding critical care-only studies) the mortality rate of the COVID-19 was 11.5% (95% CI 7.7; 16.9, I2 = 96.7%).”

Notice the lower bound on the confidence interval of a 7.7% death rate for those admitted to hospital with COVID. That’s lower than the central estimate of 8.7% hospital death for the 2014/15 flu season (cell K7 below):

It looks like, even before phase 3 trial results got published, that it was known that COVID was not more than twice as fatal as a bad flu season would be. This calls into question those mathematical modeling studies claiming up to 14 million COVID deaths prevented in a single year.

Being no more than twice as bad as a bad flu, COVID could not possibly even create that many deaths in a year. It would only be capable of creating under 160,000 deaths in a year (no more than twice as bad as bad flu).

