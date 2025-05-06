Anthony Fauci got a pardon from Biden as Biden was leaving the White House, but the darn thing was dated back to 1 Jan 2014:

In order to uncover why, I checked many scientific articles. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus associated with COVID, and it has a special section in its genetic material, a furin cleavage site at S1/S2 and, specifically, that site has 12 nucleotides never seen “as-a-group” before in such sites, and they code for these 4 amino acids in order:

Proline-Arginine-Arginine-Alanine

The reports use shorthand on these four, referring to them as “PRRA.” It takes 3 nucleotides to code for each of 20 different amino acids, and the ones creating the string of amino acids above are CCT-CGG-CGG-GCA:

This “furin recognition motif” is unique, even though other coronaviruses can have a furin cleavage site. Furin is a protease (protein-digesting enzyme) that splits bonds between amino acids, and it is expressed everywhere in the body, but expressed highly in the lungs. When it cleaves between Spike 1 and Spike 2, you get more virulence.

Having it in SARS-CoV-2 sitting right between Spike 1 and Spike 2 (S1/S2) could represent an attempt at “gain-of-function.” But how is this related to the first day of 2014 (the beginning of Fauci’s pardon)? SARS-CoV-2 is in the family Coronavidae, the genera Betacoronavirus, and the subgenera Sarbecovirus:

Coronavidae

………..…. Betacoronavirus

……………………………….. Sarbecovirus

…………………………………………………SARS-CoV-2

It is the only Sarbecovirus with a furin cleavage site at S1/S2, though other subgenera of Betacoronavirus have a furin cleavage site at S1/S2 — but none of them have the unique PRRA furin recognition motif, like SARS-CoV-2 does. A “discovery” was made in 2013, when Chinese researchers “found” a bat coronavirus with an S1/S2 cleavage:

Looking at all of the Betacoronavirus genera, you can see how this Hibecovirus subgenera relates to the subgenera that SARS-CoV-2 comes from (Sarbecovirus), noting that they are of the same clade (on the same branch):

In other words, in 2013, a furin cleavage site at S1/S2 — in the subgenera that is most related to the one that SARS-CoV-2 comes from — was “accidentally” found in a bat that came out of a cave, presumably somewhere near that one Wuhan lab which happens to be in the practice of studying viruses from bats which come out of caves.

As luck would have it, the report conveys how they “collected” one which happened to have that virulence-promoting furin cleavage site at S1/S2. Even if they did not put that furin cleavage site in there, this was a time when no furin cleavage sites at S1/S2 were known in the entire subgenera Sarbecovirus.

And the report finishes, almost as an afterthought, with a note about how this species from Hibecovirus — just like is the case with SARS-CoV-2 as a species from Sarbecovirus — was the solitary case in the subgenera with an S1/S2 cleavage site. Here is a map showing each of them sitting alone among their own groups:

If the map is the face of a clock, then at the 9 O’clock position was the single, solitary case (in 2013) of finding an S1/S2 cleavage site in Hibecovirus. And at the position between 5 O’clock and 6 O’clock, you see SARS-CoV-2, sitting there in bold. The upshot is that Hibecovirus is only in bats, but also closest to Sarbecovirus (humans).

I’ll take 10-to-1 odds that “finding” an S1/S2 cleavage site in the last animal-only reservoir before a human-capable coronavirus in 2013 (the “closest-cousin” so to speak) was used as a stepping stone to then “finding” one inside of the human coronaviruses of the Sarbecovirus subgenera.

It is the exact sort of step-up process that you would have chosen to have made if you had been involved in “gain-of-function” research. In nutrition or medicine, animal research is used, and there is a progression from flies and rodents, all of the way up to monkeys and apes, in the attempt to get as close as possible to human physiology.

This 2013 “finding” could be related to work, from 2014 forward, where Fauci was involved in taking that final step toward getting that S1/S2 cleavage site into Sarbecovirus subgenera, for the first time, ever. It’s admittedly speculation, but is speculation which would be able to explain the back-dated pardon.

Reference

[Fauci’s pardon] — https://www.justice.gov/pardon/media/1385746/dl?inline

[unique furin recognition motif in SARS-CoV-2] — https://bmcgenomdata.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12863-023-01169-8

[2013 “discovery” of S1/S2 cleavage site in closest relative] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1873506120304165