The prior report on this topic is here.

While statistics do not lie, you can lie with statistics. Sometimes, like with COVID shots, the deceit is really very impactful. When an Israeli study on the COVID booster came out, it claimed to be at least 90% effective, but then people starting asking questions about the surprising vast mortality differences between the groups:

These death rates of 1.09 (booster shot group) and 20.95 (unboosted group) are per 100,000 person-days, but you can already tell that something seems amiss. Is it really true that one group was dying off at a rate that is 19x higher than the other group, or were the authors “lying”? This type of mortality disparity is an irregularity.

I coined a term for oddly low death rates seen in jabbed persons: Magic Elixir Effect.

It turns out that this elixir effect, sometimes called healthy vaccinee bias, is able to explain all of — i.e., is able to explain 100% of — the effectiveness of COVID shots, making the COVID shots “worthless” (having no positive effect). Here is a breakdown of the two groups in the Israeli booster study:

[click to enlarge]

Three rows will be highlighted because of being the top 3 reasons that you ever see a death rate difference:

Age

Gender (females have a lower death rate at each age than males do)

Ischemic Heart Disease, IHD (the top cause of death, worldwide)

Age

Based on the average age of the groups, you would expect a higher death rate among those who received the COVID booster shot, because they were, on average, four years older. Because most persons were female in each group, an estimate of the expected difference in death rates comes from ONS data on females in England:

The average age of those receiving booster shots was 69, and for those not receiving them, it was 65. The yearly probability of death for those ages (which converts into a death rate whenever you multiply it by 100,000) reveals that women who are age 69 have a death rate that is 41% higher than women who are age 65.

It is even worse for men, so this analysis is conservative. Here is a side-by-side graph showing predictions based merely on age at left, and the reported death rates by the Israeli study authors at right:

Adding males to the prediction at left would have the effect of raising both bars by about 20% or so, without any drastic change in the ratio of the two heights. But check out the reported death rates at right. While taking COVID booster shots appeared to cut deaths by half or more, they also appeared to vastly increase deaths in non-users.

But this is silly non-sense:

You can’t make a second group die so much faster by giving a first group a product.

The narrative was “supposed to be” that COVID would be blamed for the ultra-high death rate seen among those hold-outs who refused to take the booster shots. But the drop in all-cause death rates among those taking the boosters reveals that statistical tricks were being used — rather than honest scientific reporting.

Here is the implied average age based on those highly-disparate reported death rates:

While the average age of those boosted was 69 (left bars), they reportedly “died like they were age 59.” While the average age of those not boosted was 65, they reportedly “died like they were 87.” While COVID shots took 10 years off of the age of the people who took them, they also added 22 years to the age of people who did not take them.

But that is silly non-sense:

You can’t age a second group of people by giving a first group a product.

The dead-give-away (no pun intended) regarding COVID shot efficacy being a mere artefact of the data — rather than being genuine — is when non-COVID mortality was reported to be so much lower in those taking booster shots, and so much higher in those not taking them:

While the sheer number of total and non-COVID deaths was lower in the boosted group, the person-years of observation were much higher.

Back-calculating the observed person-years from the event counts and the computed rates, it turns out that there were about 111,000 person-years of observation among the boosted, and about 13,000 person-years of observation among those not boosted. The booster group observation window was more than 8 times as “wide.”

The unexpected non-COVID mortality disparity was over 19x!

Gender & Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD)

While age favored the unboosted group (so that you would have expected a lower death rate from them), both gender and the presence of ischemic heart disease (IHD) — collectively the top 3 reasons for group death rates to differ — also favored the unboosted group, indicating that the expectation was for them to have a lower rate.

In the boosted group, 53% were female, but in the unboosted group, 56% were. In the boosted group, 17% had IHD, but in the unboosted group, only 14% did. Here is a chart showing that IHD is the top non-communicable cause of death:

Because the top three “determinants of death” all favored the unboosted group, the fact that the researchers reported that they died at a rate that is 19x higher than the boosted group reveals at least some measure of dishonesty on their part. They certainly did not perform a “sanity check” on the numbers that they were reporting.

Because the bias is large enough to explain 100% of the effectiveness of COVID shots, it appears that the entire world has been hoodwinked in what honest history books would characterize as being the single largest con-job ever pulled-off on humankind.

Reference

[unboosted group over 19x as likely to die, despite being younger and healthier] — https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMc2306683

[unboosted group was younger, more female, and with less heart disease] — Arbel R, Hammerman A, Sergienko R, Friger M, Peretz A, Netzer D, Yaron S. BNT162b2 Vaccine Booster and Mortality Due to Covid-19. N Engl J Med. 2021 Dec 23;385(26):2413-2420. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2115624. Epub 2021 Dec 8. PMID: 34879190; PMCID: PMC8728797. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8728797/

[the Israeli study authors admitted that the unboosted group had 19x the non-COVID mortality as the boosted group did] — Arbel R, Sergienko R, Hammerman A. BNT162b2 Vaccine Booster and Covid-19 Mortality. Reply. N Engl J Med. 2022 Mar 10;386(10):1000-1001. doi: 10.1056/NEJMc2120044. Epub 2022 Feb 9. PMID: 35139268. https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMc2120044

[ischemic heart disease is the top killer, worldwide] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/org/science/article/pii/S2369296024000772