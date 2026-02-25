Big 3 Unknowns
While the bottom of the ocean, deep space, and the human mind are often considered to remain unknown, here are 3 things I argue are the Big 3 Unknowable things:
Book of Revelation (meaning of each verse)
Foreign Policy (true motive behind decisions)
Digital Space
Taking the last one, there is a meme going around saying that the internet died, because you cannot go online to exchange ideas with human beings anymore — because all you ever get to do is interact with 10 million Russian or Chinese chat bots, attempting to fill your head with a bunch of malarkey.
I think it is called Dead Internet Theory, or something like that. Anyway, it is really hard to know if your message gets through to real people. Just today, I was commenting on another Substack about censorship, then returned to my page, and discovered that an email alert I got regarding a message never went through:
This email alert tells me that another Substacker left me a comment on a certain page of mine, but navigating to that page reveals that it is empty of comments:
Apparently, someone “scrubbed” that comment from my page (or the email, itself, was a fake). Ugh! Digital space is something about which it may be impossible to know what is real.
Sorry Deep Dive it was me and you got it delivered but I looked at the website he is promoting and you have to submit your driving licence to verify on there. So with that and some comments I thought I better delete it and not waste your time. It wasn't censorship on this occasion. X
…🟪👇
It was this
DR PIERRE KORY SUBSTACK Pickax 🪓
Reclaiming the Digital Commons: No Bots. No Censorship. Just Humans.
A new creator platform is attempting something rare in today’s internet landscape: real human reach, real dialogue, and no invisible algorithm deciding who gets heard.
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/reclaiming-the-digital-commons-no
Archived 👇
https://archive.is/Rvh6I