While the bottom of the ocean, deep space, and the human mind are often considered to remain unknown, here are 3 things I argue are the Big 3 Unknowable things:

Book of Revelation (meaning of each verse) Foreign Policy (true motive behind decisions) Digital Space

Taking the last one, there is a meme going around saying that the internet died, because you cannot go online to exchange ideas with human beings anymore — because all you ever get to do is interact with 10 million Russian or Chinese chat bots, attempting to fill your head with a bunch of malarkey.

I think it is called Dead Internet Theory, or something like that. Anyway, it is really hard to know if your message gets through to real people. Just today, I was commenting on another Substack about censorship, then returned to my page, and discovered that an email alert I got regarding a message never went through:

This email alert tells me that another Substacker left me a comment on a certain page of mine, but navigating to that page reveals that it is empty of comments:

Apparently, someone “scrubbed” that comment from my page (or the email, itself, was a fake). Ugh! Digital space is something about which it may be impossible to know what is real.