JeffreyTucker of The Brownstone Show interviewed Toby Rogers, who came up with the Biological Colonialism Hypothesis which states that coordination has been utilized, at least inside of the United States and possibly elsewhere, in order to increase the amount of sickness in the world, ostensibly to extract profit or stall population growth.

To test the hypothesis, you have to ask yourself what would be true if it really was the case that such coordinated efforts to harm people were actually running in the background. One thing that you would expect to be true is that increases in healthcare spending would become associated with decreases in healthspan (years without disability).

Here is a comparison on government spending on healthcare in Italy vs. USA:

At the onset of “ObamaCare” — you see a “5% of GDP” jump in spending on healthcare in the USA, but spending in Italy had been slightly trending down at the time. When the years lived without disability (healthspan; healthy life expectancy) in Italy are mapped according to the amount of spending on healthcare, you get this:

Inside of the range of spending on healthcare from 5% to 7% of your GDP, you might expect that each extra 1% spent on healthcare adds 0.19 decades (1.9 years) to health — though the correlation is only moderate, and causation cannot be inferred from this correlation. But to test for Biological Colonialism, here is the same chart for the USA:

At left are the years before “ObamaCare” where increases in health spending occurred alongside increases in health. But once ObamaCare took effect in the USA, increases in healthcare spending led to decreases in health — just as one would expect if there had been a coordinated, covert effort to increase sickness and death inside of the USA.

While the data do not prove the Biological Colonialism Hypothesis, they do strongly suggest that there is truth to that hypothesis, and that there is very likely some potentially-shady group of persons somewhere who have taken it upon themselves to try to make America sick, to either profit from it and/or to depopulate the USA.

The evidence is entirely consistent with the hypothesis that a shadowy group of people are intentionally creating harm — at least inside of the USA (and at least since 2013).

Healthspan in Italy:

Healthspan in the USA:

90% in Italy pass age 60 before they die:

90% in USA do not make it past age 60 before they die:

Reference

[spending on healthcare] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/public-health-expenditure-share-gdp?country=USA~ITA

[general charts] — https://ourworldindata.org/life-expectancy