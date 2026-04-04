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Markker's avatar
Markker
10h

The adverse events from these drugs are not good but people will always want an easy fix.

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Aaron Ferguson's avatar
Aaron Ferguson
1d

I Cannot imagine that taking these drugs while maintaining an identical diet will change many health outcomes long term…maybe swap one issue out for another.

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