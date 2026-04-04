Dr. Deborah Birx (“scarf lady”) was recently on The Record, with Greta van Susteren, and she was shilling for pharmaceutical companies which make diabetes/weight loss peptides (GLP-1 receptor agonists). She even said that they could extend your life. A write-up over at Scientific American boasts that, after a year, 8% of weight was lost:

While losing weight really can cut your risk of dying, an important and unanswered question would be:

Is a good diet better than these drugs?

Finding a good diet would mean comparing many of them, at least the popular ones. When compared, here are the results (orange markings added):

NOTE: Good vs. bad results is being arbitrarily set at 6 kilograms (kg) of weight loss

Because people start off in these weight loss studies at around 90 kilograms (kg) — equivalent to 198-lbs — then, if you see a 9 kg weight loss, then that works out to somewhere around a 10% weight loss (which is even better than the brand new drug above). Values at left are short-term and less reliable. Values at right are long term.

Three diets “better than” this brand new drug — which Dr. Birx is touting as a life-extending drug — are the Atkins Diet, the Mediterranean Diet, and the Paleolithic Diet. One of the things that sets them apart is that they have more total fat than the other diets. With the Paleolithic Diet (PD), they got 10.6% weight loss longer term:

Losing 9.2 kg over 12 months is just over 20-lbs, and it represented 10.6% weight loss. With the Paleolithic Diet (PD), the percentages of protein vs. carbohydrate vs. fat were:

That’s 23% protein, 29% carbohydrate, and 45% fat — leading to really good weight loss, longer term.

The Elhayany et al. study on the Mediterranean Diet got the best results using their low-carb version of the Mediterranean Diet (LCM) — making it have about 35% carbohydrate rather than about 55% carbohydrate (traditional Mediterranean Diet), and leading to a weight loss of just over 22 lbs (10.1 kg).:

The evidence suggests that, if you get your carbohydrates down to at most 35% of calories (the Zone Diet gets them down to 40%, but did not work well, long-term), and you simultaneously keep your protein above 20% of calories, then weight loss is going to happen for you. At 30% protein, 30% carbohydrate, and 40% fat, big effects ensue.

The evidence suggests that all of this shilling for the pharmaceutical industry, and this media hype that these drugs will extend your life, overshadows the powerful benefits which we could have been getting all along if we cut carbs, boost protein, and maintain fat. Of course, getting the healthiest types of these macronutrients is important, also.

Reference

[new peptide-like drug approved; and Dr. Birx said it is like almost a magic elixir] — https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/head-to-head-trial-shows-eli-lillys-oral-glp-1-orforglipron-outperforms-oral/

[a few popular diets outperform brand-new peptide drugs] — Anton SD, Hida A, Heekin K, Sowalsky K, Karabetian C, Mutchie H, Leeuwenburgh C, Manini TM, Barnett TE. Effects of Popular Diets without Specific Calorie Targets on Weight Loss Outcomes: Systematic Review of Findings from Clinical Trials. Nutrients. 2017 Jul 31;9(8):822. doi: 10.3390/nu9080822. PMID: 28758964; PMCID: PMC5579615. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5579615/

[Paleo diets work well, even in the longer term] — Mellberg C, Sandberg S, Ryberg M, Eriksson M, Brage S, Larsson C, Olsson T, Lindahl B. Long-term effects of a Palaeolithic-type diet in obese postmenopausal women: a 2-year randomized trial. Eur J Clin Nutr. 2014 Mar;68(3):350-7. doi: 10.1038/ejcn.2013.290. Epub 2014 Jan 29. PMID: 24473459; PMCID: PMC4216932. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4216932/

[Mediterranean Diet works best in the lower-carbohydrate version] — Elhayany A, Lustman A, Abel R, Attal-Singer J, Vinker S. A low carbohydrate Mediterranean diet improves cardiovascular risk factors and diabetes control among overweight patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a 1-year prospective randomized intervention study. Diabetes Obes Metab. 2010 Mar;12(3):204-9. doi: 10.1111/j.1463-1326.2009.01151.x. PMID: 20151996. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20151996/