NOTE: I got tipped-off to this report by the substack put out by NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter.

For Americans at least, you are “in trouble” if you were born after 1965 — because people born after that year have begun to age 23% faster than normal:

[click to enlarge]

Biological age tells you how fast your body is wearing out, while chronological age only tells you how old you are in calendar time. Because of big corporations colluding with government to get food and drug and radiation-emitting telecom monopolies in the USA, our young people now age 23% faster than their grandparents did.

When dogs age, after the first year of life, we give them 7 years per year. A one year old dog is one, and a two year old dog is 1 + 7 = 8. A three year old dog is 1 + 7 + 7 = 15, and so on. Now we have to begin to use this same “logic” with young people. Each year of calendar time for them is worth 1.23 years of aging.

The evidence suggests that RFK Jr. was onto something when, while running for president, he declared that there had been a corrupt merger of state and corporate power and that it was having debilitating effects on both the health and the material welfare of Americans.

Reference

[young people are aging faster] — https://www.dailymail.com/health/article-15922521/Under-50s-ageing-quicker-reason-young-cancer-cases-surging-new-study-claims.html