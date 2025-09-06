The prior post on this topic is here.

Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) are higher now than ever before, mostly due to the extensive installation of cell towers, and the extensive use of digital devices such as cell phones and WiFi routers. Our brains have 4 lobes, and the frontal and temporal lobe are the ones most exposed to EMFs (we bring cell phones close to those lobes).

But an alarming trend in the brain cancer death rate by lobe reveals that we are dying more and more from brain cancers in those lobes, indicating that we are getting exposed to so much EMFs that it is causing cancers in us. Here are the lobe-specific cancer death rates by narrow age bands, starting with those of age 55 to 59:

Age 55-59

The note at bottom indicates that the rate for 2007 “cannot be trusted” due to the fact that only 10 frontal/temporal lobe cancer deaths occurred among 55-59 year olds that year — when you need approximately 16 events to occur in order to limit the standard error (SE) of the rate down to just 25% of its original value (which is acceptable).

But even if you assume that 2007 was, in reality, just as high as the year before or after, you still find more than double the death rate from 8 years prior (from 2015 onward). The rise in brain cancer deaths also coincides with enacting the Affordable Care Act, where the government has more control over medicine than it ever had before.

Age 60-64

The trend for age 60-64 year olds shows more than a mere doubling of the death rate (like in the 55-59 year olds), it shows at least a tripling in the rate, inside of 8 years of time. Over 12 years of time, beginning at 2011, you have over 6x the rate of death in this age group. This should make you wonder why this is the first time you are hearing this.

Age 65-69

The age 65-69 group are also experiencing a tripling of their rate, inside of 8 years — but since 2011, the rate grew by 5x instead of 6x, but that is really just splitting hairs (anytime that death rates grow this fast, toxic exposures are in play).

Age 70-74

The same rise in death rate due to these cancers is true for those in the age band of 70-74 (3x since 2015; 6x since 2011).

Age 75-79

For the age band of 75-79, from a baseline of 2011, you have a 7x increase in death rate. How come the authorities didn’t previously convey this information to you? Seven-fold increases in cause-specific death rates should set off alarm bells in a public health institution which was truly looking out for your best interests.

A great question to ask of government health officials is this one:

“Can you name any other cause-specific death rate which rose this high, this fast?”

If they answer “No” then the follow-up is: Then why didn’t you report this one?

If they answer “Yes” then the follow-up is: Then why didn’t you report that one, too?

Age 80-84

The steep rise in the rate of death from these cancers was not as extreme in those in the age band of 80-84 years, but we are going back to splitting hairs again, because there was still a more-than-doubling in this death rate over the last 8 years and a more-than-quadrupling in this death over the last 12 years.

A study out of South Korea found correlation with EMF exposure and brain cancers, so this issue should be on the CDC’s radar — if it was truly an institution which was “fit-for-purpose.” The have been moving into the younger groups as the two images below will show:

2003

Back in 2003, the only age groups with 10 or more deaths from these lobe-specific brain cancers were from age 50 and up, and the age 65-69 group had a “rate per million” of 2.1 brain cancer deaths per million. But fast-forward by 20 years, and the entire brain cancer landscape changes:

2023

Now we are seeing over 10 yearly deaths from these lobe-specific brain cancers in the age group of 30-34, and the 45-49 age band now has a higher death rate than even the 65-69 age band did back in 2003 — the risk-by-age shifted by 20 years. The 2023 rate for those of age 65-69 had risen from 2.1 per million (2003) up to 9.7 per million (2023).

Reference

[Brain lobes] — https://pressbooks.online.ucf.edu/lumenpsychology/chapter/reading-parts-of-the-brain/

[age-specific death rates by cause] — Multiple Cause of Death (Final). https://wonder.cdc.gov

[significant correlation to frontal and temporal lobe brain cancer] — Moon J. The relationship between radiofrequency-electromagnetic radiation from cell phones and brain tumor: The brain tumor incidence trends in South Korea. Environ Res. 2023 Jun 1;226:115657. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2023.115657. Epub 2023 Mar 10. Erratum in: Environ Res. 2023 Jul 1;228:115890. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2023.115890. Erratum in: Environ Res. 2023 Aug 15;231(Pt 1):116166. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2023.116166. PMID: 36906274. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935123004498