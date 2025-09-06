Deep’s Newsletter

Damon,

The first-ever 5G smartphone was apparently Samsung's Galaxy S20 on 6 March 2020 -- right before deaths from COVID started happening. But South Korea was apparently the first nation to have broad 5G networks, getting them all of the way back in March 2019.

4G apparently rolled out first in Norway in 2009, but Canada didn't have it until 2011. Interestingly, in each rollout, 4G and then 5G, a “pandemic” had been declared.

damon mcclure
damon mcclure
12h

When did 4 and 5 g roll out?

