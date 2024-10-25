Two charts are needed in order to make sure that Budweiser’s attempt to “go woke” led them into the final stage of “go broke.” Here is the first one:

The final value of Budweiser stock shares at right is 0.94, but it had closed out the day of trading back on 2 Jan 2023 at a high of 3.14 — meaning that it lost more the two-thirds of peak value. This is comparable to the Great Depression of 90 years ago, when several stocks lost around three-fourths of their peak value.

But to make sure that it isn’t due to a general downturn in the market, you can compare it to a very broad measure of 2,000 different stocks, the Russell 2000:

The broad measure shows that stock prices have not been falling in general, but only specific stocks, such as Budweiser’s, have been falling. Therefore, the evidence shows that we can conclude that there is a truly-existing phenomenon that is sometimes referred to as:

Go Woke, Go Broke